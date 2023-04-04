Pokemon Stadium is coming to Nintendo Switch Online

Beloved
This fighting game transforms the action of turn-based Pokemon battles into epic, arena-based battles where hits feel harder. In the game, players progress through multiple themed Cups (Pika Cup, Petit Cup, Poké Cup, and Prime Cup), and eventually take on a ‘Gym Leader Castle’ which sends them on an epic quest to defeat powerful trainers, and earn the glory of victory.
While Pokemon Stadium lacks the hearty story mode and RPG aspects of other Pokemon games, it remains a classic thanks to a solid level of challenge, and the ability to jump right in.
‘In Pokemon Stadium, you can battle it out solo with your chosen team of six Pokemon across four tournaments in Stadium mode or run it back against Kanto’s elite Trainers in Gym Leader Castle. Winning in either of these modes will secure a spot for your champion team in Victory Palace, but completing both modes will unlock a final battle to challenge even the ultimate Trainer.’
