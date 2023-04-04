News

Pokemon Stadium is coming to Nintendo Switch Online

Pokemon Stadium will join a strong lineup of Nintendo 64 classics on NSO.
5 Apr 2023
Leah J. Williams
pokemon stadium nintendo switch online

Image: Nintendo

Beloved Nintendo 64 classic, Pokemon Stadium, is set to launch for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers on 12 April 2023, with the long-anticipated, nostalgia-fuelled release finally giving modern gamers a chance to revisit an essential chapter in Pokemon history.

This fighting game transforms the action of turn-based Pokemon battles into epic, arena-based battles where hits feel harder. In the game, players progress through multiple themed Cups (Pika Cup, Petit Cup, Poké Cup, and Prime Cup), and eventually take on a ‘Gym Leader Castle’ which sends them on an epic quest to defeat powerful trainers, and earn the glory of victory.

While Pokemon Stadium lacks the hearty story mode and RPG aspects of other Pokemon games, it remains a classic thanks to a solid level of challenge, and the ability to jump right in.

Here’s a quick rundown of the action, per Nintendo:

‘In Pokemon Stadium, you can battle it out solo with your chosen team of six Pokemon across four tournaments in Stadium mode or run it back against Kanto’s elite Trainers in Gym Leader Castle. Winning in either of these modes will secure a spot for your champion team in Victory Palace, but completing both modes will unlock a final battle to challenge even the ultimate Trainer.’

As confirmed by Nintendo, Pokemon Stadium will also be joined on Nintendo Switch Online by its sequel, Pokemon Stadium 2, in future. This game expanded on the premise of the original with brand new Pokemon to raise and fight, and starry new Cups to take on. For now, this sequel does not have a confirmed re-release date.

Those keen to check out (or revisit) the original Pokemon Stadium when it launches for Nintendo Switch on 12 April 2023 will need to be a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscriber. You can find out more about this membership tier on the Nintendo website.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

