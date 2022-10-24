News

 > Nintendo

Every game coming to Nintendo Switch Online in 2023

Here's every major game coming to Nintendo Switch Online in future, and when you can expect them.
24 Oct 2022
Leah J. Williams
mario party nintendo switch online

Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

Share Icon

Nintendo Switch Online is growing at a rapid pace, with a raft of new Nintendo 64 classics set to hit the service over the coming months. If titles like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Mario Kart 64, and Pokemon Snap aren’t enough to satiate your palette, there’s good news – Nintendo is showing no signs of slowing down.

Mario Party and Mario Party 2 are the latest games set to launch on Nintendo Switch Online, with both landing on the platform on 2 November 2022. Each has online co-op functionality, which means you’ll be able to take on your mates in a range of classic mini-games, no matter your distance.

But they’re not the only games set to arrive on the subscription platform in the coming months, with Nintendo recently detailing a range of new arrivals set to land in 2023.

Read: Mario Party Superstars Review – Back to basics

While there are currently no monthly game release set for December, 2023 is absolutely stacked with classics.

Here’s what you can expect to land in the first half of the year:

  • GoldenEye 007
  • Mario Party 3
  • Pokemon Stadium
  • Pokemon Stadium 2
  • 1080° Snowboarding
  • Excitebike 64

These are not dated just yet, but you can expect them to roll out over a number of months.

Frankly, the lineup of 2023 reads like a smorgasbord of hits. The Pokemon Stadium series is wildly underrated (and deserving of a follow-up), and GoldenEye 007 is a veritable classic. It’s not often that licensed games break the mould to become smash hits in their own right, but the fact that we’re still speaking about GoldenEye 007 is significant.

If you’re looking for a solid retro shooter, await this launch with bated breath.

While Nintendo has yet to announce further games for the service, there is still potential for even more hits to land on Nintendo Switch Online in future. Diddy Kong Racing would be a fantastic inclusion, as would other hits like Mischief Makers, the original Super Smash Bros., Conker’s Bad Fur Day, or even Harvest Moon.

Read: The best Nintendo 64 games that should come to Nintendo Switch Online

While some games are understandably caught up in licensing and rights issues, there’s no reason we can’t hope for more. The Nintendo 64 is a phenomenal console, and a Nintendo Switch Online expansion could do even more justice to this iconic era of gaming.

Until we learn more about the future of the service, you can look forward to the incoming launches of Mario Party and Mario Party 2 on 2 November 2022.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Game Development News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Star Wars Eclipse story new race zaraan
?>
News

Star Wars Eclipse plot details supposedly leak

Star Wars Eclipse will reportedly feature a brand new race, never before seen in Star Wars.

Leah J. Williams
disco elysium lawsuit
?>
News

Disco Elysium creator Robert Kurvitz files to sue ZA/UM

A new Estonian court listing reveals a lawsuit filed against Studio ZA/UM for undisclosed reasons.

Leah J. Williams
australian game mighty kingdom carnifex barbeler
?>
News

Carnifex author alleges new film and game were produced without rights

Indie author Matthew J. Barbeler has alleged upcoming film and video game Carnifex infringes on his copyright.

Leah J. Williams
bayonetta 3 game platinumgames
?>
News

PlatinumGames gives 'full support' to new Bayonetta voice actor

PlatinumGames has voiced its support for new Bayonetta voice actor Jennifer Hale amidst fan backlash.

Leah J. Williams
crash bandicoot 4 activision blizzard
?>
News

UK regulator calls for public submissions on Microsoft deal

The UK Competition and Markets Authority has initiated the next stage of its investigation into Microsoft and Activision Blizzard.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login