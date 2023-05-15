News

Elden Ring wins Nebula Award for Game Writing

The work of George R. R. Martin and Hidetaka Miyazaki has been recognised once more.
16 May 2023
Edmond Tran
Elden Ring Nebula Award 2023

Image: FromSoftware

The 28th Nebula Awards were held in May 2023, with the showcase celebrating outstanding work in the realm of science fiction and fantasy writing. Among awards dedicated to writing for the page and screen, an award for game writing was handed out, with Elden Ring, as written by Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R. R. Martin, taking out the prize.

The winner was voted on by members of the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association, with the finalists in the ‘Game Writing’ category including both digital and tabletop games:

2023 Nebula Award for Game Writing – Nominees

  • Elden Ring, Hidetaka Miyazaki, George R.R. Martin (FromSoftware, Bandai Namco) [WINNER]
  • Horizon Forbidden West, Ben McCaw, John Gonzalez, Annie Kitain, Ariadna Martinez, Nick van Someren Brand, Andrew Walsh, Adam Dolin, Anne Toole, Arjan Terpstra, Ben Schroder, Dee Warrick, Giles Armstrong (Guerrilla Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Journeys through the Radiant Citadel, Ajit A. George, F. Wesley Schneider, Justice Ramin Arman, Dominique Dickey, Basheer Ghouse, Alastor Guzman, D. Fox Harrell, T.K. Johnson, Felice Tzehuei Kuan, Surena Marie, Mimi Mondal, Mario Ortegón, Miyuki Jane Pinckard, Pam Punzalan, Erin Roberts, Stephanie Yoon, Terry H. Romero (Wizards of the Coast: Dungeons & Dragons 5th Ed.)
  • Pentiment, Kate Dollarhyde, Zoe Franznick, Märten Rattasepp, Josh Sawyer (Obsidian Entertainment, Xbox Game Studios)
  • Stray, Steven Lerner, Vivien Mermet-Guyenet, Colas Koola (BlueTwelve Studio, Annapurna Interactive)
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Sins of the Sires, Natalia Theodoridou (Choice of Games, Paradox Interactive)

Elsewhere in the awards, Everything Everywhere All at Once took out the ward for Outstanding Dramatic Presentation. You can view the full list of winners on the Nebula Awards website.

The Nebula Award is just the latest in a long list of accolades Elden Ring, and its development team, has received since the game’s release in 2022. It joins achievements including ‘Game of the Year’ at The DICE Awards, The Game Awards, and The Golden Joystick Awards

The game has sold over 20 million copies worldwide since launch, and director Hidetaka Miyazaki was included in the ‘Time 100’ Most Influential People list for 2023.

An expansion to Elden Ring, titled Shadow of the Erdtree, is planned for release in the future.

Elden Ring is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

05/16/2023 12:23 am GMT
Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

