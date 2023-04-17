Elden Ring director included in ‘Time 100’ 2023 Most Influential People list

Time Magazine’s annual ‘Time 100’ list, which names the 100 most influential individuals in the world for a given year, has been revealed for 2023. On it is one delightful surprise for the video game industry: Hidetaka Miyazaki, the president of FromSoftware, and director of games like Elden Ring, Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro.

The humble Miyazaki is grouped under the category of ‘Innovators’ alongside names like Disney CEO Bob Iger, actor and filmmaker Natasha Lyonne, French Footballer Kylian Mbappé, and subversive comedian Nathan Fielder. Other categories are populated by the likes of Joe Biden, Neil Gaiman, and Pedro Pascal.

It’s tradition for those featured in the Time 100 to have supporting statements for individuals penned by peers in their respective industries. Miyazaki’s statement is penned by Neil Druckmann, co-creator of The Last of Us. It reads as follows:

‘The first time I played one of Hidetaka Miyazaki’s games, I was miserable. I kept dying on the first enemy over and over again. But when I slowed down my approach, paying attention to the details, it all of a sudden clicked. I managed to defeat the enemy and advance further into the game. I earned my progress and felt a sort of rush! And as I moved forward in the game, I was much more deliberate, careful in how I explored this world. And in return the world rewarded me with tension, beauty, and surprises.’

‘That’s why Elden Ring – [Miyazaki’s] massively popular 2022 hit – is a great ambassador for video games and the unique feelings they can effect in the player, feelings that a passive medium like TV can never re-create. Miyazaki’s games make the player feel accomplished and smart – and it’s all thanks to his and his team’s uncompromising approach. He refuses to over-explain the mechanics or the lore, but rather puts his trust in the player to figure it out on their own.’

Since its launch in 2022, Elden Ring has gone on to win numerous awards, including two BAFTA Awards, four D.I.C.E. Awards, four Game Awards, four Golden Joystick Awards, and many more. Several of those awards were for overall ‘Game of the Year’ accolades.

Elden Ring has sold over 20 million copies to date.

Needless to say, given the consistent quality of Miyazaki’s vision and artistic output over the years, his recognition in such an all-encompassing list like the Time 100 is something to be appreciated.

The only other game developer to previously be recognised on this list is Nintendo ‘s Shigeru Miyamoto – creator of Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Donkey Kong, Star Fox, and Pikmin – in 2007. Esteemed company indeed.