Elden Ring hits a whopping 20 million copies sold

Elden Ring, the award-winning action-adventure from Bandai Namco and FromSoftware, has now officially shipped more than 20 million units worldwide – a massive achievement, considering the game has been on sale for just a single calendar year.

Since it launched in February 2022, Elden Ring has become one of the most popular FromSoftware games to date. It’s even managed to corral a mainstream audience, and attract people who’ve previously bounced off the difficult ‘Soulslike’ franchise. With an open world and more accessible gameplay, filled with gorgeous sights and equally hideous creatures, Elden Ring has a wide appeal – and it’s clear it’s made a major impact on players worldwide.

Its potential success was telegraphed just a month after launch. In March 2022, it was reported that the game had already sold 12 million copies in its first two weeks on sale. While this growth slowed over the following months, it was further buoyed during awards season – where Elden Ring swept up a number of accolades.

At the Game Awards 2022, it nabbed the overall Game of the Year award, as well as awards for Best Art Direction, and Best Direction. It also won Game of the Year at the Golden Joysticks, and was briefly the best-reviewed game of 2022.

These achievements, combined with strong critical reviews and positive word of mouth, likely contributed to Elden Ring becoming a major success story. It’s now eclipsed sales of past FromSoftware games – nearly beating out the entire Dark Souls franchise, as a whole – and has cemented its position as one of the most successful releases of 2022.

While the game’s sales will likely slow in the coming months, as new blockbusters arrive and FromSoftware shifts attention towards its next game, Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon, both the studio and publisher Bandai Namco will no doubt be pleased at everything the game has achieved so far.

Elden Ring is now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC.