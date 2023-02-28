Elden Ring DLC expansion ‘Shadow of the Erdtree’ announced

The first major expansion for Elden Ring is currently in development at FromSoftware. Beyond the title – Shadow of the Erdtree – there have been few details revealed, but regardless, it’s a tantalising reason to return to the Lands Between soon.

‘Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together. An upcoming expansion for Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development,’ Bandai Namco and FromSoftware announced. ‘We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between.’

This news was accompanied by fresh key art, which depicts a shadowy Erdtree – a giant tree that looms over the Lands Between – and a lone figure wandering through a field of ghosts on horseback. The image reveals few clues, but paints a fairly moody picture of what’s to come for the game’s Tarnished warriors.

After a solid year of success for Elden Ring, which included a whopping 20 million game copies sold, a DLC expansion for the Game of the Year 2022 award winner was near-guaranteed. Past FromSoftware titles like Bloodborne and Dark Souls all received major DLC expansions, and the company has become known for its sweeping, post-launch content.

Bloodborne: The Old Hunters added an extra 10 hours of content to an already-impressive game. The Dark Souls 3 DLC added an extra 20+ hours of content.

Should Shadow of the Erdtree approach the scope of these adventures, Elden Ring players can expect countless more hours battling terrifying beasts and saving souls in the game’s fantasy wasteland.

At this stage, not much is known about Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree – not even its release window – but we can look forward to hearing more over the coming months.