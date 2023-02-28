News

 > News > PC

Elden Ring DLC expansion ‘Shadow of the Erdtree’ announced

Elden Ring's first major expansion is officially in development at FromSoftware.
1 Mar 2023
Leah J. Williams
elden ring fromsoftware

PC

Image: FromSoftware

Share Icon

The first major expansion for Elden Ring is currently in development at FromSoftware. Beyond the title – Shadow of the Erdtree – there have been few details revealed, but regardless, it’s a tantalising reason to return to the Lands Between soon.

‘Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together. An upcoming expansion for Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development,’ Bandai Namco and FromSoftware announced. ‘We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between.’

This news was accompanied by fresh key art, which depicts a shadowy Erdtree – a giant tree that looms over the Lands Between – and a lone figure wandering through a field of ghosts on horseback. The image reveals few clues, but paints a fairly moody picture of what’s to come for the game’s Tarnished warriors.

Read: Elden Ring hits a whopping 20 million copies sold

After a solid year of success for Elden Ring, which included a whopping 20 million game copies sold, a DLC expansion for the Game of the Year 2022 award winner was near-guaranteed. Past FromSoftware titles like Bloodborne and Dark Souls all received major DLC expansions, and the company has become known for its sweeping, post-launch content.

Bloodborne: The Old Hunters added an extra 10 hours of content to an already-impressive game. The Dark Souls 3 DLC added an extra 20+ hours of content.

Should Shadow of the Erdtree approach the scope of these adventures, Elden Ring players can expect countless more hours battling terrifying beasts and saving souls in the game’s fantasy wasteland.

At this stage, not much is known about Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree – not even its release window – but we can look forward to hearing more over the coming months.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
king shark suicide squad always online
?>
News

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be always online

Rocksteady Studios confirmed the always online requirement within a recent FAQ page.

Leah J. Williams
sons of the forest game million copies
?>
News

Sons of the Forest sells 2 million copies in 24 hours

Sons of the Forest has made an impressive debut on Steam, despite a shift to early access.

Leah J. Williams
pokemon presents 2023 february
?>
News

Pokemon Presents February 2023: Every major announcement

Here's everything major revealed during the latest Pokemon Presents.

Leah J. Williams
Diablo 4 High End Fashion
?>
News

Diablo 4 debuts high-end fashion line collaboration

Diablo IV is stepping into the world of high fashion with a runway collaboration inspired by the world of Sanctuary.

Emily Spindler
paradox interactive showcase game event
?>
News

Paradox Interactive announces game showcase for March 2023

Paradox Interactive has teamed up with Xbox for a major game showcase.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login