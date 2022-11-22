Elden Ring wins Game of the Year at Golden Joystick Awards 2022

Bandai Namco’s Elden Ring and Cult of the Lamb headline the list of winners at the 2022 The Golden Joystick Awards, the world’s longest-running video game award event, organised by games media publisher Future. The award is a People’s Choice award ceremony, meaning it determines category winners entirely by public voting.

While Elden Ring made the most impact, taking out four different awards, the category winners were otherwise quite varied. Cult of the Lamb was awarded Best Indie Game, as mentioned, Metal: Hellsinger took out best Audio, Vampire Survivors won the Breakthrough Award, and newcomer Manon Gage won the award for Best Performer, thanks to her portrayal of Marissa Marcel in Immortality – a well-deserved win, if you ask us.

In regards to the platform-specific award winners, Pokemon Legends Arceus took out the Nintendo Game of the Year Award, feline adventure Stray took out the PlayStation Award, Obisdian’s multiplayer survival game Grounded took out the Xbox award, and Return to Monkey Island grabbed the PC award.

The full lists of finalists and winners are as follows below, courtesy of GamesRadar.

Golden Joystick Awards 2022: Full list of winners and finalists

Ultimate Game of the Year

Elden Ring [WINNER]

Critic’s Choice Award

Elden Ring [WINNER]

Breakthrough Award

Vampire Survivors [WINNER]

Best Audio

We Are OFK

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Metal: Hellsinger [WINNER]

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Gran Turismo 7

OlliOlli World

Best Storytelling

IMMORTALITY

Return to Monkey Island

Horizon Forbidden West [WINNER]

NORCO

I Was A Teenage Exocolonist

Wayward Strand

Best Game Community

Dreams

Final Fantasy XIV [WINNER]

GRID Legends

No Man’s Sky

Splatoon 3

Warframe

Best Game Expansion

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course [WINNER]

GTA Online: The Contract

Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons

Total War: Warhammer III – Immortal Empires

Best Gaming Hardware

Playdate

Steam Deck [WINNER]

Analogue Pocket

Backbone One: PlayStation Edition

Roccat Kone XP

WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5

Best Indie Game

Cult of the Lamb [WINNER]

Tunic

Rollerdrome

Dorfromantik

Neon White

Teardown

Best Multiplayer Game

Elden Ring [WINNER]

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenue

MultiVersus

Splatoon 3

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Best Visual Design

Elden Ring [WINNER]

Horizon Forbidden West

Cult of the Lamb

Ghostwire: Tokyo

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Lost in Play

Most Wanted Game

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom [WINNER]

Final Fantasy XVI

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Dead Island 2

Forspoken

Street Fighter 6

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Honkai: Star Rail

Starfield

Exoprimal

Redfall

Hogwarts Legacy

The Day Before

Mass Effect

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Kerbal Space Program 2

Dead Space

Nintendo Game of the Year

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Pokémon Legends: Arceus [WINNER]

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Live A Live

Splatoon 3

Nintendo Switch Sports

PC Game of the Year

Neon White

Return to Monkey Island [WINNER]

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Teardown

Total War: Warhammer 3

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters

PlayStation Game of the Year

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray [WINNER]

Elden Ring

The Last Of Us Part I

Sifu

Xbox Game of the Year:

Halo Infinite

Scorn

Grounded [WINNER]

As Dusk Falls

Sniper Elite 5

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Still Playing

Genshin Impact [WINNER]

The Sims 4

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Minecraft

Fortnite

Pokémon GO

Apex Legends

Lost Ark

The Elder Scrolls Online

Studio of the Year

Roll7

Terrible Toybox

Half Mermaid

FromSoftware Inc. [WINNER]

Interior / Night

Tribute Games

Best Early Access Launch:

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Slime Rancher 2 [WINNER]

Dune: Spice Wars

Core Keeper

Vampire Survivors

Gloomwood

Best Game Trailer