Elden Ring wins Game of the Year at Golden Joystick Awards 2022

Bandai Namco’s Elden Ring and Cult of the Lamb headline the list of winners at the 2022 The Golden Joystick Awards, the world’s longest-running video game award event, organised by games media publisher Future. The award is a People’s Choice award ceremony, meaning it determines category winners entirely by public voting.
While Elden Ring made the most impact, taking out four different awards, the category winners were otherwise quite varied. Cult of the Lamb was awarded Best Indie Game, as mentioned, Metal: Hellsinger took out best Audio, Vampire Survivors won the Breakthrough Award, and newcomer Manon Gage won the award for Best Performer, thanks to her portrayal of Marissa Marcel in Immortality – a well-deserved win, if you ask us.
In regards to the platform-specific award winners, Pokemon Legends Arceus took out the Nintendo Game of the Year Award, feline adventure Stray took out the PlayStation Award, Obisdian’s multiplayer survival game Grounded took out the Xbox award, and Return to Monkey Island grabbed the PC award.
The full lists of finalists and winners are as follows below, courtesy of GamesRadar.
Golden Joystick Awards 2022: Full list of winners and finalists
Ultimate Game of the Year
- Elden Ring [WINNER]
Critic’s Choice Award
- Elden Ring [WINNER]
Breakthrough Award
- Vampire Survivors [WINNER]
Best Audio
- We Are OFK
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- Metal: Hellsinger [WINNER]
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Gran Turismo 7
- OlliOlli World
Best Storytelling
- IMMORTALITY
- Return to Monkey Island
- Horizon Forbidden West [WINNER]
- NORCO
- I Was A Teenage Exocolonist
- Wayward Strand
Best Game Community
- Dreams
- Final Fantasy XIV [WINNER]
- GRID Legends
- No Man’s Sky
- Splatoon 3
- Warframe
Best Game Expansion
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
- Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course [WINNER]
- GTA Online: The Contract
- Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons
- Total War: Warhammer III – Immortal Empires
Best Gaming Hardware
- Playdate
- Steam Deck [WINNER]
- Analogue Pocket
- Backbone One: PlayStation Edition
- Roccat Kone XP
- WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5
Best Indie Game
- Cult of the Lamb [WINNER]
- Tunic
- Rollerdrome
- Dorfromantik
- Neon White
- Teardown
Best Multiplayer Game
- Elden Ring [WINNER]
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenue
- MultiVersus
- Splatoon 3
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Best Visual Design
- Elden Ring [WINNER]
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Cult of the Lamb
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Lost in Play
Most Wanted Game
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom [WINNER]
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Dead Island 2
- Forspoken
- Street Fighter 6
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Starfield
- Exoprimal
- Redfall
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Day Before
- Mass Effect
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Kerbal Space Program 2
- Dead Space
Nintendo Game of the Year
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus [WINNER]
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Live A Live
- Splatoon 3
- Nintendo Switch Sports
PC Game of the Year
- Neon White
- Return to Monkey Island [WINNER]
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker
- Teardown
- Total War: Warhammer 3
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters
PlayStation Game of the Year
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray [WINNER]
- Elden Ring
- The Last Of Us Part I
- Sifu
Xbox Game of the Year:
- Halo Infinite
- Scorn
- Grounded [WINNER]
- As Dusk Falls
- Sniper Elite 5
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human
Still Playing
- Genshin Impact [WINNER]
- The Sims 4
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Minecraft
- Fortnite
- Pokémon GO
- Apex Legends
- Lost Ark
- The Elder Scrolls Online
Studio of the Year
- Roll7
- Terrible Toybox
- Half Mermaid
- FromSoftware Inc. [WINNER]
- Interior / Night
- Tribute Games
Best Early Access Launch:
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Slime Rancher 2 [WINNER]
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Core Keeper
- Vampire Survivors
- Gloomwood
Best Game Trailer
- The Callisto Protocol The Truth of Black Iron Trailer
- Goat Simulator 3 Announcement Trailer [WINNER]
- skate. Still Working On It Trailer
- Bloody Hell Hotel Reveal Trailer
- Time Flies Announcement Trailer
- Alan Wake 2 Reveal Trailer