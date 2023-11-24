Cult of the Lamb to get free “major” content update in 2024

Cult of the Lamb developer Massive Monster has announced the second major content update for its critically acclaimed game. According to the studio’s post on Twitter, the update will be called Sins of the Flesh, it will be released “very early” in 2024, and will be a free update to all existing owners of the game.

Massive Monster has said that the update will be packed with “new features, stories, and more.” The key art for the update also features cultists in the nude, so let that fuel your imagination.

The first free major update to the game, Relics of the Old Faith, was released in April 2023 and featured a new endgame storyline, and several improvements to its core combat and cult management facets.

Since launching in August 2022, Cult of the Lamb has also played host to some smaller events, like the limited-time Blood Moon Festival for the 2022 Halloween period, and a crossover with Klei’s enduring survival game, Don’t Starve.

Cult of the Lamb’s protagonist has also made a few ventures into other games, including one in Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip, where they featured as a romanceable character.

Cult of the Lamb has received a number of accolades, including GamesHub’s 2022 Game of the Year, Game of the Year at the 2022 Australian Game Developer Awards, Best Indie Game at the 2022 Golden Joystick Awards, and the award for Best Game Music at the 2023 World Soundtrack Awards.

In GamesHub’s review of Cult of the Lamb, Emily Spindler wrote that “Cult of the Lamb is a unique experience bursting with personality. It looks and sounds gorgeous, and the gameplay loop is engaging, rewarding, and highly enjoyable from start to finish. Sacrifices and rituals to maintain your faith in the game aren’t necessary, given Massive Monster has created such a shining, standout piece of work.”

Cult of the Lamb is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.