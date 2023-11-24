News

 > News > Nintendo

Cult of the Lamb to get free “major” content update in 2024

The update will be called "Sins of the Flesh", and will add "new features, stories, and more."
24 Nov 2023
Edmond Tran
Cult of the Lamb: Sins of the Flesh

Nintendo

Image: Massive Monster

Share Icon

Cult of the Lamb developer Massive Monster has announced the second major content update for its critically acclaimed game. According to the studio’s post on Twitter, the update will be called Sins of the Flesh, it will be released “very early” in 2024, and will be a free update to all existing owners of the game.

Massive Monster has said that the update will be packed with “new features, stories, and more.” The key art for the update also features cultists in the nude, so let that fuel your imagination.

The first free major update to the game, Relics of the Old Faith, was released in April 2023 and featured a new endgame storyline, and several improvements to its core combat and cult management facets.

Since launching in August 2022, Cult of the Lamb has also played host to some smaller events, like the limited-time Blood Moon Festival for the 2022 Halloween period, and a crossover with Klei’s enduring survival game, Don’t Starve.

Cult of the Lamb’s protagonist has also made a few ventures into other games, including one in Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip, where they featured as a romanceable character.

Read: Cult of the Lamb: a look behind the scenes with Melbourne’s Massive Monster

Cult of the Lamb has received a number of accolades, including GamesHub’s 2022 Game of the Year, Game of the Year at the 2022 Australian Game Developer Awards, Best Indie Game at the 2022 Golden Joystick Awards, and the award for Best Game Music at the 2023 World Soundtrack Awards.

In GamesHub’s review of Cult of the Lamb, Emily Spindler wrote that “Cult of the Lamb is a unique experience bursting with personality. It looks and sounds gorgeous, and the gameplay loop is engaging, rewarding, and highly enjoyable from start to finish. Sacrifices and rituals to maintain your faith in the game aren’t necessary, given Massive Monster has created such a shining, standout piece of work.”

Cult of the Lamb is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

Cult of the Lamb Standard Edition – Nintendo Switch
Cult of the Lamb Standard Edition – Nintendo Switch
$34.99 $24.99


Buy Now
GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.
11/24/2023 02:41 am GMT
Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Board Games Business Game Development News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Jet Force Gemini Nintendo Switch Online
?>
News

Adults-only Nintendo Switch Online app to release for Goldeneye, Jet Force Gemini

The Japan-only app will support the N64 games arriving on the Switch's classic catalog to appease local classification laws.

Edmond Tran
space for the unbound
?>
News

A Space For the Unbound developer acquired by publisher Toge Productions

Developer Mojiken Studio worked together with Toge on A Space for the Unbound, and fought together against an allegedly exploitative…

Edmond Tran
Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
?>
News

New Call of Duty to have Gulf War focus, report suggests

The report suggests that Treyarch is leading the next Call of Duty game.

Edmond Tran
Destiny 2 The Witcher Crossover
?>
News

The Witcher comes to Destiny 2 in new crossover

The announcement of the crossover comes at a time of great upheaval for Bungie and Destiny 2.

Edmond Tran
God of War Ragnarok PS5 review
?>
News

Amazon Black Friday 2023: The best video game and board game deals in Australia

Here's all the best video game and board game deals from the Amazon AU sale for Black Friday 2023.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login