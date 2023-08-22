Cult of the Lamb and Don’t Starve Together crossover revealed

Cult of the Lamb and Don’t Starve Together are officially crossing over, with newly-launched game updates introducing fresh cosmetics, items, and game modes in both titles. While the crossover has been established to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Cult, both games will benefit.

In Cult of the Lamb, players will now be able to tackle a survival-based Penitence mode, in which the titular Lamb requires food and sleep to stay alive. Additionally, a range of cosmetic items based on the spooky, gothic world of Don’t Starve Together are also being introduced to the game, alongside a new Follower, based on hybrid Spider hero, Webber.

Don’t Starve Together will also be getting new collectible items, based on the world of Cult of the Lamb. In the game, you’ll be able to find a new Lamb crown trinket in the Oasis region, and this can be traded to the Antlion for new Tabernacle blueprints, brick flooring, and gold flooring.

There will also be a ‘limited time login bonus’ that grants players access to a special item, and pet skins based on the Lamb.

In a blog post sharing the news, Jared J Tan, Community Strategist at Devolver Digital, also confirmed that Cult of the Lamb will be getting new content in future. According to Tan, a free content update ‘focusing on Cult gameplay’ is arriving later in 2023.

Don’t Starve Together will also get new content that continues the game’s ongoing ‘From Beyond’ story arc – with new events, items, and other updates on the way.

To celebrate this wild crossover, both Cult of the Lamb and Don’t Starve Together are now on sale on a variety of digital platforms – so if you’ve yet to hop into either game, now is a very good time. For those who already own the games, the crossover content updates are now live.