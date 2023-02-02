The PlayStation Store has launched a range of fresh gaming deals for February 2023, under the guise of the Critics’ Choice sale. While the video games on offer are an eclectic mix, there are certainly some award-winning hits going cheap – with Horizon Forbidden West getting its steepest discount yet. Recent releases like WWE 2K22, NBA 2K23, Just Dance 2023, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are also included in the sale, as are indie gems like Rollerdrome and Hades.

There’s a solid array of game deals on the PlayStation Store – and they’re all worth checking out. If you’re looking for a quick rundown, read on. These are the best deals from the PlayStation Store Critics’ Choice sale.

The Critics’ Choice sale is now live on the PlayStation Store.