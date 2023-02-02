News

The best deals from the PlayStation Store Critics’ Choice sale

The PlayStation Store is currently hosting a hand-picked Critics' Choice sale, with plenty of great games on offer.
3 Feb 2023
Leah J. Williams
Image: Guerilla Games / PlayStation Studios

The PlayStation Store has launched a range of fresh gaming deals for February 2023, under the guise of the Critics’ Choice sale. While the video games on offer are an eclectic mix, there are certainly some award-winning hits going cheap – with Horizon Forbidden West getting its steepest discount yet. Recent releases like WWE 2K22, NBA 2K23, Just Dance 2023, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are also included in the sale, as are indie gems like Rollerdrome and Hades.

There’s a solid array of game deals on the PlayStation Store – and they’re all worth checking out. If you’re looking for a quick rundown, read on. These are the best deals from the PlayStation Store Critics’ Choice sale.

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4 | PS5) – $32.98 $99.95 (-67%)
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok (PS4 | PS5) – $29.97 $59.95 (-50%)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (PS4 | PS5) – $82.46 $109.95 (-25%)
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS4) – $32.98 $99.95 (-67%)
  • Deathloop (PS5) – $32.98 $99.95 (-67%)
  • Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles (PS4 | PS4) – $49.97 $99.95 (-50%)
  • Diablo 2: Resurrected (PS4 | PS5) – $23.08 $69.95 (-67%)
  • Doom Eternal (PS4 | PS5) – $18.13 $54.95 (-67%)
  • Dying Light 2 (PS4 | PS5) – $48.97 $97.95 (-50%)
  • Evil West (PS4 | PS5) – $74.96 $99.95(-25%)
  • Gotham Knights: Deluxe (PS5) – $65.22 $144.95 (-55%)
  • Gran Turismo 7 (PS4 | PS4) – $77.46 $124.95 (-38%)
  • Hades (PS4 | PS5) – $25.96 $39.95 (-35%)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 | PS5) – $77.46 $124.95 (-38%)
  • Just Dance 2023 Edition (PS5) – $53.56 $79.95 (-33%)
  • Lost Judgment (PS4 | PS5) – $39.98 $99.95 (-60%)
  • Marvel’s Avengers: Exclusive Digital Edition (PS4 | PS5) – $16.99 $84.95 (-80%)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4 | PS5) – $47.47 $94.95 (-50%)
  • Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (PS4) – $24.98 $99.95 (-75%)
  • NBA 2K23 (PS4) – $32.98 $99.95 (-67%)
  • NBA 2K23 (PS5) – $39.58 $119.95 (-67%)
  • New Tales from the Borderlands (PS4 | PS5) – $29.97 $59.95 (-50%)
  • Resident Evil Village (PS4 | PS5) – $27.47 $54.95 (-50%)
  • Rollerdrome (PS4 | PS5) – $29.66 $44.95 (-34%)
  • Sonic Frontiers (PS4 | PS5) – $66.96 $99.95 (-30%)
  • Stray (PS4 | PS5) – $31.96 $39.95 (-20%)
  • Tales of Arise: Deluxe Edition (PS4 | PS5) – $51.98 $129.95 (-60%)
  • The Quarry (PS5) – $54.97 $109.95 (-50%)
  • Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition (PS4 | PS5) – $69.97 $139.95 (-50%)
  • WWE 2K22 (PS5) – $25.28 $109.95 (-77%)
  • Yakuza: Like A Dragon (PS4 | PS5) – $34.98 $99.95 (-65%)

The Critics’ Choice sale is now live on the PlayStation Store.

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

