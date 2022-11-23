News

 > News > Game Development

Australia’s Digital Games Tax Offset has been introduced

The Digital Games Tax Offset will provide a 30% tax rebate for game development projects that reach a threshold of AUD $500,000.
23 Nov 2022
Edmond Tran
The Australian Digital Games Tax Offset is now in effect

Game Development

Image: Shutterstock

Share Icon

The long-awaited Digital Games Tax Offset (DGTO), which will provide a 30% tax rebate for game development projects that reach an expenditure threshold of AUD $500,000, has finally been introduced into Parliament, and will be implemented imminently.

In November 2022, the Australian Government passed the Treasury Laws Amendment (2022 Measures No. 4) Bill 2022 in the House of Representatives, and with it, finally brought the DGTO into effect.

The DGTO was originally slated to come into effect on 1 July 2022, after being announced in mid-2021 under the then Liberal-National Coalition Government. With a federal election causing a change of government in May 2022, the status of the bill was unknown for a period of time, until the new Labor government finally confirmed its support for the Digital Games Tax Offset in October 2022.

In a statement, Ron Curry, CEO of Australian peak games industry body IGEA, said: ‘By backing and introducing the legislation into Parliament, the Albanese Government has provided certainty and growth opportunities for our highly creative and technically skilled industry.’

‘The Australian game development sector has embraced this opportunity. The job creation, revenue growth and international investment in game development will further cement and enhance Australia’s reputation for delivering quality content internationally. In particular, it will create a new generation of creative 21st century Aussie tech workers.’

‘The DGTO, coupled with the many state government digital games funds and rebates, means that Australia has some of the most aggressive video game industry incentives available globally. We expect to see many multinational companies expand their operations to Australia and contribute to a thriving and sustainable game development ecosystem.’

The introduction of the Digital Games Tax Offset follows the Australian Government’s digital games funding program, called Games: Expansion Pack, which was implemented in March 2022 by Screen Australia.

The Games: Expansion Pack fund provides support for small to medium-scale games projects with budgets below AU $500,000, while the Digital Games Tax Offset will benefit larger studios working on more ambitious projects above that threshold.

The Games: Expansion Pack program has already funded AU $4 million worth of local games projects, with a new round of funding now open.

Read: Victoria’s games industry continues to thrive, and other states must take note

These two federal programs, in tandem with several pre-existing games funding and tax offset initiatives from state-based creative agencies across the country, will hopefully pave the way for some exciting developments across the full spectrum of the Australian games industry in the years to come.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Culture News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
witcher 3 next gen
?>
News

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Every major 'next gen' improvement

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is being updated for PC and consoles in December. Here's what to know.

Leah J. Williams
pokemon scarlet and violet company donation
?>
News

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet sell over 10 million copies in three days

Despite technical performance issues, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have become the best and fastest-selling games in Nintendo history.

Edmond Tran
God of War Ragnarok screenshot
?>
News

God of War Ragnarok sells 5.1 million, the fastest seller in PlayStation history

God of War Ragnarok has broken PlayStation sales records in its first week, selling through a significant amount on PS4…

Edmond Tran
wumpa league crash bandicoot
?>
News

Crash Bandicoot: Wumpa League footage leaks

Historian Liam Robertson has shared footage and screenshots from a leaked build of Crash Bandicoot: Wumpa League.

Leah J. Williams
castlevania god of war ragnarok
?>
News

God of War Ragnarok director wants to make new Castlevania

God of War Ragnarok director Eric Williams is looking to the future – and it could be vampiric.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login