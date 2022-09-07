Screen Australia reopens applications for Games: Expansion Pack fund

Screen Australia has officially reopened applications for its Games: Expansion Pack fund, with independent game studios now invited to submit projects for consideration. Successful applicants for this round will need to submit a playable prototype of their project, which will be assessed by the expert team at Screen Australia. Those with potential will receive grants of up to AU $150,000.

The Expansion Pack fund, launched in March 2022, is specifically targeted at small to medium-sized game development studios in Australia with budgets below AU $500,000. Already, AU $4 million has been granted to 31 Australian games via the fund, with more set to be supported in future.

The latest Expansion Pack application round is now open, and will remain open until 4 May 2023 (or until funding is exhausted).

‘The Australian games sector is punching above its weight internationally and we are delighted to re-open this fund to support more Australian developers build sustainable businesses and reach worldwide audiences with their original games,’ Lee Naimo, Head of Online at Screen Australia said of the reopening.

‘There’s great momentum in the local games industry at the moment – we saw an incredible volume and quality of applications in our first round of funding from all over Australia, and there is fantastic support from state government agencies as well. So we can’t wait to see what more distinct, smart and fun ideas come through in the year ahead.’

Those choosing to apply for the fund should first check the strict criteria for entry.

Each project submitted should be financially viable, well-planned, and reflect ‘gender equity and/or the diversity of people and experiences from around Australia’. As mentioned, a playable prototype will also need to be submitted for consideration.

To find out more about the latest round of Screen Australia funding, you can head here to listen to an explanatory podcast on the process. You can also learn more on the Screen Australia website.