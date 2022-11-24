News

 > News > Nintendo

Amazon Black Friday: Best deals for Nintendo Switch console and games

There are a ton of great Nintendo Switch deals at Amazon for Black Friday 2022. Here are some of the best we found on games and accessories.
25 Nov 2022
Emily Shiel
Super Mario Party is part of the Amazon Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals. Image: Nintendo

Nintendo

Super Mario Party is part of the Amazon Black Friday Deals. Image: Nintendo

Share Icon

Amazon has revealed its lineup of gaming deals for Black Friday 2022 this week, with a diverse range of products, titles and accessories on offer for Nintendo Switch owners. If, like myself, you’re in need of a contraption to hold all of these games soon to be added to your collection, the sisma 72 Switch Game Case is on sale for AU $20.79 right now, which even includes handy storage space for DS and 3DS cartridges as well.  

If you haven’t already jumped on board the wholesome life simulator hype train, you can now grab Animal Crossing New Horizons at a discounted price of AU $54.45, with other chill titles such as Pokemon Snap available for 27% off RRP. 

There’s also a great selection of Nintendo Switch couch co-op and family classics on offer, including Super Mario Party at AU $54.45, Mario Party Superstars at AU $54.95 and Super Smash Bros Ultimate at AU $60.95.  

For more Black Friday 2022 deals, take a look at our other roundups of the video game sales happening this year

Amazon Black Friday: Nintendo Switch Console Deals

Note: All Amazon prices listed for the Black Friday sale are in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Equivalent prices and discounts will likely be available in other regions.

Amazon Black Friday 2022: Nintendo Switch Game Deals

Amazon Black Friday 2022: Nintendo Switch Accessories Deals

The full lineup of Black Friday gaming deals are available to browse on the Amazon Website, via the Black Friday Sale 2022 gaming page.

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

Emily Shiel

Emily Shiel is a freelance writer based in Melbourne, Australia who is passionate about all things accessibility, mental health and the indie games scene. You can find her on Twitter at @emi_shiel

Related News

Board Games Culture News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
activision blizzard microsoft ftc
?>
News

Activision Blizzard deal likely to be investigated by US Commission

The US Federal Trade Commission is reportedly on the cusp of filing an antitrust lawsuit against Microsoft.

Leah J. Williams
the callisto protocol
?>
News

The Callisto Protocol season pass to include new death animations

The Callisto Protocol is set to include new death animations in its season pass, offering more gruesome fates to keen…

Leah J. Williams
betrayal amazon black friday deals 2022 board games australia
?>
News

Amazon Black Friday: Best deals on board games

Amazon is hosting a major Black Friday sale that includes deals on some excellent board games.

Leah J. Williams
Xbox Series S Black Friday Amazon
?>
News

Amazon Black Friday: Best deals for Xbox games and accessories

Amazon has a heap of sales on Xbox One and Series X/S games and accessories for Black Friday 2022. Here…

Emily Shiel
horizon forbidden west guerrilla games
?>
News

Amazon Black Friday: Best deals on PS5 and PS4 games

Amazon has a good lineup of discounts on PS4 and PS5 games, as well as PlayStation accessories for Black Friday…

Emily Shiel
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login