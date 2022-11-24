Amazon Black Friday: Best deals for Nintendo Switch console and games

Amazon has revealed its lineup of gaming deals for Black Friday 2022 this week, with a diverse range of products, titles and accessories on offer for Nintendo Switch owners. If, like myself, you’re in need of a contraption to hold all of these games soon to be added to your collection, the sisma 72 Switch Game Case is on sale for AU $20.79 right now, which even includes handy storage space for DS and 3DS cartridges as well.

If you haven’t already jumped on board the wholesome life simulator hype train, you can now grab Animal Crossing New Horizons at a discounted price of AU $54.45, with other chill titles such as Pokemon Snap available for 27% off RRP.

There’s also a great selection of Nintendo Switch couch co-op and family classics on offer, including Super Mario Party at AU $54.45, Mario Party Superstars at AU $54.95 and Super Smash Bros Ultimate at AU $60.95.

For more Black Friday 2022 deals, take a look at our other roundups of the video game sales happening this year

Amazon Black Friday: Nintendo Switch Console Deals

Note: All Amazon prices listed for the Black Friday sale are in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Equivalent prices and discounts will likely be available in other regions.

Amazon Black Friday 2022: Nintendo Switch Game Deals

Amazon Black Friday 2022: Nintendo Switch Accessories Deals

The full lineup of Black Friday gaming deals are available to browse on the Amazon Website, via the Black Friday Sale 2022 gaming page.