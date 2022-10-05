All the biggest new video game releases in October 2022

Well folks, it’s finally here – the month every video game lover has been waiting for. While 2022 hasn’t been a typical year in gaming, it does look mightily like October will go a long way towards restoring normality – as in years past, it will play host to a number of major blockbuster game releases, including potential smash hits like Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Overwatch 2, Gotham Knights, Bayonetta 3, and a whole lot more.

If you’ve been struggling to find big new games to play, October is coming in clutch with a host of excellent options. Dive into something fresh and new, or check out a long-awaited sequel – this month has it all, in spades.

Here are all the major game releases set for October 2022:

Overwatch 2

Junker Queen. Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Release Date: 4 October 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

Overwatch is set to become Overwatch 2 on 4 October 2022 – with the original server, gameplay, modes, progress, and heroes transferring to the sequel. This will mark a new chapter in the Overwatch story as the game goes free-to-play and introduces a brand new Battle Pass system.

If you’ve yet to play Overwatch, this launch will mark the perfect time to jump in, with a brand new onboarding process to ease players in, and help to explain the mythology of the popular shooter. On launch, the original Overwatch will disappear, making this upcoming changeover more of an evolution than just another one of October’s game releases.

Coral Island (Early Access)

Image: Humble Games / Stairway Games

Release Date: 11 October 2022

Platform(s): Windows PC

Coral Island, the farm simulator inspired by classics like Harvest Moon and Story of Seasons, officially launches into PC Early Access on 11 October 2022. This game is inspired by island living, and is being helmed by a diverse team in Indonesia. This team diversity is reflected in the characters of the game, some of which will be romanceable in your playthrough.

When you’re not buddying up with the island’s residents, you’ll also be able to plant crops, explore dungeons, fight strange creatures, swim in the ocean, and even raise animals. Coral Island‘s bright, vivid aesthetic brings great promise – and there’s hope this early access period will illuminate the future of the game.

PGA Tour 2K23

Image: 2K Games / HB Studios

Release Date: 11 October 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

PGA Tour 2K23 is the next major game release from the long-running golf franchise. If you’ve played any of these games before, you’ll know what to expect – although this year’s edition does have a few surprises, like a playable version of basketball legend Michael Jordan.

This go around, 2K Games has also promised new casual modes for newbie players, with challenges and opportunities to work through at each stage, at your own pace. If you’ve never played a PGA game before, this will likely be a great entry point to the franchise.

Lego Bricktales

Image: Lego / ClickStone

Release Date: 12 October 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

Lego Bricktales is an exploration game loaded with puzzles. You play as a Lego figure, roaming throughout a variety of 3D Lego worlds, each of them containing deep secrets and Legofied obstacles – there are caverns to traverse, vines to swing on, and plenty of treasure to uncover in each gorgeous diorama.

To conquer these challenges, you’ll need to build a variety of machines, each of which can help you tackle one level segment or another. Whether you’re somebody that grew up playing with Lego bricks, or you just enjoy a good-looking adventure, Lego Bricktales should be a wild and colourful ride.

Scorn

Image: Ebb Software

Release Date: 14 October 2022

Platform(s): Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

If you’re looking at the list of major video game releases and wondering where the horror games are at, you’re in luck this October – because Ebb Software’s Scorn looks absolutely terrifying, and traumatic enough to rule the entire month for horror game fans. Early looks at this moody ‘biopunk’ tale have focussed solely on body horror, with one particular trailer showing off the extremely phallic, grotesque setting of the game, which is heavily inspired by the work of H.R. Giger.

Let’s just say that if you’re not into looking at oozing, pus-filled human flesh, this game probably isn’t for you. But hey, on the other side – maybe you enjoy that. In which case, you’ll have a fantastic time with Scorn. Each to their own!

The Last Oricru

Image: GoldKnights

Release Date: 14 October 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

The Last Oricru has largely flown under the radar of new game releases, but those who enjoy action RPG games should certainly sit up and pay attention to this game. In The Last Oricru, you are a warrior traversing a sci-fi-infused medieval world filled with strange creatures, fantastical myths, and plenty of intrigue. The game has a unique hybrid aesthetic, and brings a futuristic touch to a genre that is typically related to fantasy.

As with other RPGs, choice will be important in your quest, with The Last Oricru being shaped around your whims. Initial trailers for this game have spotlighted Souls-like combat too, so if you’re heading into this adventure, remember to breathe first, and keep your cool.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers

Image: Bandai Namco

Release Date: 14 October 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

If you’ve ever wanted a survival horror game set in the world of Dragon Ball Z, then upcoming title Dragon Ball: The Breakers was made specifically for you. This game takes a lot of cues from Dead by Daylight and tasks players, as helpless civilians, with escaping from a variety of deadly Dragon Ball enemies. The only way to survive with your life is to harness the magical power of Saiyan warriors like Goku to blast away your enemies – or alternatively, you can spend games hiding and hoping for the best.

The Breakers is the wildest Dragon Ball spin-off yet, and will likely be a real revelation. So far, games based on the iconic franchise have largely been story or fighting-based – but there’s certainly plenty of scope for weirder takes. This game might just be the weirdest of the bunch.

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Image: Asobo Studio

Release Date: 18 October 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

A Plague Tale: Requiem is a gloomy fantasy adventure that follows Amicia and Hugo, two siblings dealing with a powerful curse and a corrupt kingdom. In this sweeping journey, they’ll deal with rogue villains and rat plagues, while making allies along the way and working to find a cure for Hugo’s terrible affliction.

Requiem looks gnarly, brutal, and absolutely gorgeous. While the topic of plagues may be raw in the minds of many, this game looks set to take the series to new heights, and explore even darker, more emotional paths.

Batora: Lost Haven

Image: Stormind Games

Release Date: 20 October 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

Batora: Lost Haven is one of the biggest indie game releases of October 2022, for good reason. This action-adventure game is colourful, flashy, and boasts a far-reaching world filled with clever choices to make, and many obstacles to overcome – including plenty of enemy hordes. There’s a touch of Diablo about this adventure, although the sci-fi tilt means less hellish dungeons and more brilliant, neon landscapes.

Each alien planet you encounter in the game will have new and more hostile forms of life, with various puzzles and items helping you to overcome these foes and chart a course through a grim world on the brink of destruction.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Screenshot: GamesHub

Release Date: 20 October 2022

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is the improbable and delightful sequel to 2017’s Kingdom Battle, and once again features Mario and his pals teaming up with a crew of unruly Rabbids to save the Mushroom Kingdom from a terrible force (the Darkmess, this go around). In this game, you’ll use a range of tactical attacks to carve out a path on the battlefield, and use your head to tackle a range of puzzles. Each move will get you closer to taking down your enemies, and saving the world from a deadly fate.

While Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope has been described as a spiritual sequel to Kingdom Battle, rather than a direct one, there is a distinct sense of familiarity to this adventure. It is much bigger in scope and ambition, however, and this makes it one of October’s must-have game releases.

Gotham Knights

Image: Warner Bros. Games

Release Date: 21 October 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Following hot on the heels of Mario + Rabbids is Gotham Knights, a solo and co-op adventure game where you can work with friends to tackle crime on the mean streets of a Batman-less Gotham City. As heroes Nightwing, Red Hood, Robin and Batgirl, players will be tasked with taking down the criminal element in the long-suffering city, as unrest grows in the wake of Batman’s absence.

Early trailers have shown off the game’s fluid combat and intriguing character interpretations that should interest fans of the Batman franchise, or anyone who loves a good co-op romp. Playing the game by yourself is perfectly valid, but you can also hop into a hearty multiplayer mode to stomp through Gotham and dispatch a rogues’ gallery of villains.

New Tales from the Borderlands

Image: Gearbox Software

Release Date: 21 October 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch

New Tales from the Borderlands was officially revealed amidst Gamescom 2022 with a teaser trailer spotlighting the chaos and carnage of Promethea, as well as the game’s trio of newbie, hapless heroes: Anu, Fran and Octavio. They’ll guide the action of the adventure, and forge a new path in the Borderlands.

Read: New Tales from the Borderlands gameplay reveals frantic fights and Fran

While described as a brand new, standalone story, this chapter-based narrative will have deep ties to the world of Borderlands, and even feature some returning characters, like Atlas CEO and former Tales from the Borderlands star, Rhys.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Image: Infinity Ward / Activision Blizzard

Release Date: 28 October 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the next major entry in the long-running Call of Duty franchise lands on 28 October 2022, and will introduce a range of new features for keen players, including improvements to gun handling and shooting, as well as a dense, story-based campaign. This game, not to be confused with the 2009 game of the same name, is a sequel to the Modern Warfare remaster, and features an all-original tale to follow.

If you’re not down with the campaign, you can also jump into a variety of game modes, with online multiplayer including a number of gameplay options. There are sandbox modes, new heist-style loot adventures, and plenty of other new additions to keep you running and gunning for hours.

Bayonetta 3

Image: Nintendo / PlatinumGames

Release Date: 28 October 2022

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

The long-awaited Bayonetta 3 is finally arriving on Nintendo Switch this October. The game was first announced way back in 2017, and has since gone through a rigorous development cycle – but as they say, good things come to those who wait. GamesHub writer Alessandro Fillari recently got an early hands-on with the game in September. Here’s what they had to say:

‘PlatinumGames’ Bayonetta 3 maintains the high-spirited flow of action and the resulting splendour of seeing your skills come together in tight form. However, there’s a palpable sense that the developers sought to up the ante for this next game … my brief time playing Bayonetta 3 really highlighted how much the series stands out as a compelling action game.’

The time to get excited is now.

Resident Evil Re:Verse

Image: Capcom

Release Date: 28 October 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC

Resident Evil Re:Verse, the online multiplayer spin-off game that features classic heroes from the original Resident Evils, was originally set to launch alongside smash hit adventure, Resident Evil Village – but was ultimately delayed by several months. Now, it’s finally ready to unleash hell, with all players invited to go head-to-head in 4-6 player survival horror matches. You’ll need to find deadly weapons to survive, and work to take down even more powerful ‘bioweapons’ which can mutate and attack anything in their path.

For those who love a good multiplayer horror game, Re:Verse looks like an interesting twist on the survival formula. Grab a few mates, and head off to test your mettle. Those who already own Resident Evil Village will be able to access the game at no extra cost, but you’ll also be able to purchase it as a standalone game release.

Star Ocean The Divine Force

Image: Square Enix

Release Date: 28 October 2022

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

Star Ocean The Divine Force hails from a long line of underrated JRPGs that deserve far more attention than they get. Star Ocean has been around since the mid-1990s, and has often been a direct rival to the Final Fantasy series. While the games have never quite hit the same heights as that franchise, they remain extremely popular. The Divine Force, one of October’s major game releases, is the latest series entry.

In this adventure, the first Star Ocean game since 2016, you’ll grab a giant sword and head off as Raymond Lawrence, a warrior fighting back against the Pangalactic Federation. With a princess at your side and plenty of deadly weaponry, you’ll chart a course through a strange, sci-fi world, attempting to bring justice to the galaxy.

Tell us which video game releases you’re looking forward to in October 2022 over on our Twitter: @GamesHubDotCom.