To say that the wait for the next Elder Scrolls game has been longer than fans were hoping for would be an understatement. While there was excitement (and certainly enthusiasm) for Starfield, both that and Fallout 76 were perhaps not worth putting Skyrim’s follow-up on the backburner.

However, a recent leak has suggested that The Elder Scrolls 6 might be coming sooner than expected – with a potential release date of late in 2027.

Elder Scrolls 6 Leak

The leak comes via a video by eXtas1s, which states that Bethesda might be targeting a late 2027 release – though there isn’t any information to back up this claim.

Bethesda announced the game in 2018 and have been relatively quiet about it in terms of official updates since then, though the leaker says that information they’ve seen give them cause to believe that the game will indeed release in that window.

Bethesda on Elder Scrolls Development

How does this line up with what the developer has previously? It’s known that full development wasn’t able to start until Starfield had released, which it did in late 2023 – though new Starfield updates and post-release content are still being developed.

Once development did start around then, however, an update came a few months later in time for the franchise’s 30th anniversary. Studio head, Todd Howard, used this opportunity to say that development was continuing and early builds of the game were already being played, which would be roughly three and a half years before the projected release date.

Video Game Releases in 2027?

While 2027 might seem like a long way off in terms of games being developed, especially with the landmark Grand Theft Auto 6 set to release before then in 2026, it’s worth thinking about what TES6 might be up against if it were to release that year.

One of the major expected titles that it would be up against could be The Witcher 4, CD Projekt Red’s next main title, meaning that there could be a clash of two major fantasy role-playing franchises.