CD Projekt Red grows its teams for both the Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2

CD Projekt Red has completed the full circle of being a beloved studio, losing favour with the tumultuous release of Cyberpunk 2077 and winning that favour back with Phantom Liberty and its promises of the Witcher 4. Needless to say, there is a lot of anticipation for what the studio has in the pipeline, which also includes a sequel to Cyberpunk and even new IPs.

Recently the developer has showcased a trailer and a tech demo for their upcoming game as the Witcher sequel moves from pre-production into full production, and now word has come in that the teams for both of their upcoming games have grown in size.

The Witcher 4

CDPR has grown its total workforce to 799 employees – with 444 now comprising the team for the Witcher 4, 116 for Cyberpunk 2, 51 for project Sirius, 22 for Hadar, 149 for shared services like localisation and 17 on other unspecified projects. The Witcher 4 is clearly the title that’s most in focus for the developer, and with a recent tech demo giving an insight into the potential visuals that the game might be working with, as well as greater insight into Ciri as the lead protagonist, the game is starting to feel more tangible – even if The Witcher 4 is not expected to launch until 2027 at the earliest.

Cyberpunk 2

With Cyberpunk having experienced all of the high and lows of audience reception that you can imagine – the former thanks in part to its expansion, Phantom Liberty – it’s interesting to imagine how these lessons learned will lay the foundations for the sequel. While CDPR have previously stated that the game isn’t expected to release until around 2030, they have previously suggested that the game will aim to retain much of the same core DNA, as well as the fact that its setting (as well as Night City from the first game) will feel like “Chicago gone wrong.”

The Witcher remake, Sirius and Hadar

The other main projects in the pipeline are the remake of the first Witcher game, the multiplayer title in the Witcher universe codenamed Sirius and the title codenamed Hadar, which is said to be CDPR’s first completely original IP. The remake itself isn’t being directly handled by CDPR, instead being developed by Fool’s Theory, and isn’t expected to release until after the Witcher 4, due to much of the time helping with development on that game due to shared resources.