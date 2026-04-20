GTA 6 Gets a New Official Release Date Update for May 2026

With GTA 6 now locked in for November 19, 2026 after two official delays, all eyes are turning to May – not for a release, but for the next major status update.

Take-Two Interactive’s upcoming earnings call is shaping up as the most important financial briefing in gaming this year, and an unusual number of players are treating it that way.

What Take-Two’s May 2026 Earnings Call Actually Means for GTA 6

Take-Two Interactive is scheduled to hold its next earnings call in May 2026, and it’s here that the industry will get its clearest official signal on whether November 19 is still the date.

These calls aren’t typically packed with game news – they’re not Nintendo Directs, and they’re not meant to be. What they do reliably deliver is a brief, official confirmation on whether GTA 6 remains on pace.

The reason this particular call is generating so much anxiety is the way the last delay was handled.

The November 2026 date was announced mere minutes before Take-Two’s November 2025 earnings call – a move that left fans with very little time to process what had happened before the corporate machinery moved on.

It’s not hard to understand why the next earnings call feels loaded.

Beyond the release date confirmation, there’s genuine hope in the community that Rockstar will use May as a launchpad for proper marketing momentum.

No official third trailer has materialised as of mid-April 2026, and with roughly seven months until release, the silence is getting conspicuous.

One commenter on the GTA 6 subreddit put it plainly: “We are in the endgame now guys. Seven months until game releases, and it’s been more than two years since Trailer One.

These 6-7 months will fly by just like time flew by from last September to today. I’m sure we will get new info in the coming 30 days.”



Why the 2026 Calendar Makes This Update Matter Beyond GTA 6 Itself

The shadow GTA 6 casts over the 2026 release calendar is already well documented – other major releases have been visibly manoeuvring around Rockstar’s November window, treating it as an immovable obstacle rather than a competitor.

A third delay would scramble those calculations entirely, potentially reopening release windows that publishers have already conceded.

For PS5 players specifically, the May earnings call also sits alongside ongoing questions about what GTA 6 will actually cost at launch – Take-Two’s Strauss Zelnick has previously addressed the game’s pricing in ways that left room for interpretation, and May could bring further clarity there too.



What We Know About GTA 6’s Release and Platforms

GTA 6 is confirmed for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with no PC release date announced – consistent with Rockstar’s established pattern of launching on consoles first and bringing titles to PC later.

The game has been officially delayed twice: first from its original 2025 target to Spring 2026, then from Spring 2026 to the current November 19, 2026 date.

Rockstar has released two official trailers to date, with the first dropping well over two years ago.

It’s also worth noting that Rockstar has had its share of unwanted attention recently – a data breach involving ShinyHunters added to the noise around the game earlier this year.

None of it has shifted the official timeline, but it underlines just how much scrutiny Rockstar is operating under right now.

GamesHub will continue tracking GTA 6 as the May 2026 earnings call approaches – if a third trailer or any new marketing lands before then, we’ll have it covered.