Bethesda’s latest RPG and first original in 25 years up to that point celebrated its two-year anniversary on September 6th, which might feel strange given how long it was anticipated for prior to release. Despite making less of a splash than other games in 2023, such Baldur’s Gate 3, and an expansion that received middling reviews, news of an upcoming Starfield update has the community speculating on what’s next.

As a part of a post acknowledging that anniversary, Bethesda posted a video that seems to hint towards what comes next, with the words on screen breaking to reveal the phrase “Terran Armada” for a brief moment.

Starfield Update

It’s currently unclear whether this phrase refers to some new update or a whole new expansion, but it seems to suggest that some sort of fleet from Earth is going to be relevant.

This makes sense given that one of the primary rumours surrounding the game is that Bethesda are planning to overhaul the space travel gameplay in Starfield. Having a new fleet of ships be a central mechanic in whatever story update comes next could help to bring that improved mechanic into sharper focus.

What the Rumours Say

Those same rumours talk about that update being potentially separate from the paid expansion, which is expected to launch some time in 2026.

This would mean, if the rumours are true, it would launch roughly the same time as the much-anticipated Starfield PS5 and Switch 2 ports. Time will tell if this pans out in exactly this way, but if it does then it would give new players on new platforms the chance to play the game in a relatively complete, definitive form.

Earth’s Role in Starfield

In the lore of Starfield, Earth itself has been uninhabitable for over a century, meaning that a Terran Armada would presumably come with a great deal of lore itself, in order to justify its own existence.

While it’s not made explicitly clear when fans can expect to hear more, the scrambled nature of the tease might imply that audiences were meant to stew on it for a while. However, this isn’t the first time that Bethesda have talked more about Starfield recently as they not too long ago promised “exciting things” to come from the game, despite the near-radio silence.