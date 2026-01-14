The Sleeping Dogs movie has had a troubled past, with Donnie Yen’s version being officially cancelled in 2025. However, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor Simu Liu has stepped in, with the script finished and a new director on board.

Some hurdles remain in place, but fans of the Hong Kong action-adventure game could soon see Sleeping Dogs on the big screen as the project continues to gain momentum. Here’s everything we know so far about the Sleeping Dogs movie.

Liu Picking up the Sleeping Dogs Movie Baton

A Sleeping Dogs movie adaptation was first announced in 2017, with Yen showing massive interest in the film. The John Wick: Chapter 4 actor invested money and time into the project, but after years of being in development hell, Yen’s version was officially cancelled in 2025.

Yen stated a year ago that the movie was not happening for various reasons, but Liu has stepped in and revitalised the project. Liu rose to fame with his performance of Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has since had parts in Barbie and Last Breath.

Liu is set to produce the Sleeping Dogs movie and star in the leading role. Wei Shen is an undercover cop infiltrating the Triads in Hong Kong, and Liu seems like the perfect fit for the job.

With the Sleeping Dogs movie first draft completed, Timo Tjahjanto has been officially confirmed as the film’s director. Tjahjanto has been involved in several high-profile action films, directing the likes of The Night Comes for Us and Nobody 2.

Even though the script is written, cast members are on board, and the producer and director have been confirmed, the Sleeping Dogs movie still has a few hurdles to overcome. Square Enix, the rights holder, has yet to officially greenlight the film.

Liu remains optimistic, as he feels there’s enough fan support to get the project over the line. The studio has brought Final Fantasy to the cinema in the past, and Sleeping Dogs’ gritty story could come across well on the big screen.

Is the Sleeping Dogs Game an Underrated Masterpiece?

The movie plot is still under wraps, but it’s expected to follow the video game’s story. A former SFPD officer heads back to Hong Kong to go undercover to infiltrate the Sun On Yee Triad.

To get what he needs, Shen commits violent acts and must become a member of the criminal underworld to blend in. Caught in the middle between being a cop and a gangster, he makes several questionable choices along the way.

Sleeping Dogs is one of Square Enix’s best-selling games of all time, selling over 4.5 million copies since its 2012 release. The action game has built a huge following over the past decade or so, with many gamers calling Sleeping Dogs an “underrated masterpiece”.

Sleeping Dogs may not be the most popular action-adventure title, but Square Enix’s Hong Kong thriller offers hours of fun. Also, this is the type of game that desperately needs a movie adaptation.

The story is unique, but the gameplay and open-world elements are where the game really shines. For a title that was released almost 14 years ago, the combat still holds up well today. Sleeping Dogs has brutal martial arts combat and incredible environmental interaction.

The game pushes hand-to-hand combat as much as possible, but guns also play a big part. Handguns, SMGs, rifles, and shotguns are in the game, while Shen also uses various melee weapons.

Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto has the best open-world gameplay, especially when it comes to driving. However, Sleeping Dogs pushes GTA close, with some gamers calling the game the Hong Kong version of Grand Theft Auto.

Driving around the vibrant city in over 75 vehicles is certainly a treat. The graphics are superb, the city feels alive, and the gameplay is generally excellent. The Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition, which arrived in 2014, enhanced the visuals and smoothed out the frame, making it the ultimate way to play the title.

Fans of Sleeping Dogs will want the movie to be a close representation of the beloved game. Tjahjanto’s films are gritty and brutal, and Liu has become a sought-after actor after the Shang-Chi success, so the Sleeping Dogs movie promises to be a big hit on the silver screen.