Giant hits like Hitman, Uncharted, and Max Payne have already been transformed into big-screen video game movie flicks, which ultimately begs the question of which other major franchises are primed for an adaptation.

From Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2 to the original 2002 Mafia title, here are the best games worthy of a big-screen version. Furthermore, we look ahead to the fair chunk of games already in movie development, including The Legend of Zelda and BioShock.

Video Game Movies That Need an Adaption

Red Dead Redemption 2

The Red Dead franchise is one of the defining gaming stories in Rockstar’s catalogue, with players often likening the immersive cinematic experience to a playable movie. Red Dead Redemption 2 in particular was a true blockbuster hit. Released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2018, the action-adventure title has gone on to sell over 77 million copies worldwide.

With stunning scenery, bloody gun battles, and a gut-wrenching story grounded in a popular period for films, RDR2 is perfect for the silver screen. Seeing Arthur Morgan’s story play out as a movie would be a joy to behold for all Red Dead fans.

Mafia

It’s hard to believe that the original Mafia launched on PC 23 years ago, with a console version coming in 2004. The gangster-style game received critical acclaim thanks to its excellent gameplay mechanics and driving realism. Several Mafia games have followed, including the recent Mafia: The Old Country.

The engaging story is where Mafia really shone, breaking new ground in the early 2000s. We were treated to a much-welcome remake in 2020, which enhanced the experience even further, but a movie based on the original game has the potential to evoke Godfather-esque tension.

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 is regarded as one of the greatest games of all time. Originally developed for the Nintendo GameCube two decades ago, RE4 has been ported to just about every major home console you can think of. The original still boasts some of the scariest horror moments in gaming, but Capcom’s 2023 remake bettered it in just about every way.

Players took control of special agent Leon S. Kennedy, facing a daring mission in Europe to rescue the US president’s daughter. Leon battles his way through hostile locals and several creepy monsters to save the day. Many movies loosely based on the games have been released over the years, with a new Resident Evil movie with an entirely original story set to be released in September next year, but RE4 absolutely deserves a movie adaptation.

ZombiU

Although not the most popular of Ubisoft’s titles, ZombiU offered a unique gaming experience to show off Nintendo’s Wii U console as a release-day title. It was released with mixed reviews, but Zombi was given a new lease of life on PlayStation and Xbox in 2015, and has since gained a cult following.

The zombie-survival horror genre is nothing new, but the eerie post-apocalyptic London setting gives off 28 Days Later vibes. A lone survivor going up against hordes of zombies in the hope of finding a cure is a story made for the big screen.

Grand Theft Auto IV

Grand Theft Auto is the best-selling video game series of all time. Albeit controversial, Rockstar’s huge franchise has been monumental for the gaming industry since the late 1990s. With Grand Theft Auto VI on the horizon, riding the buzz of the latest instalment could make for perfect timing for a GTA movie adaption

In truth, any of the games would make a good movie, but 4’s gritty story stands out from the crowd. Niko Bellic escapes Eastern European war and heads for the fictional Big Apple – Niko navigates the criminal underworld and fights to stay alive from the get-go. Seeing GTA 4 as a movie would be a dream come true for many gamers.

Detroit: Become Human

Detroit: Become Human, published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, is one of those unique games that lives in your head well after completion. Quantic Dream were ambitious with this robot adventure title, but the visuals, gameplay, and storyline certainly paid off.

The game follows three robots (known as androids), who all have unique stories. You get sucked in by all three characters, and the multiple scenarios and outcomes keep you coming back for more. Fans have been clambering for a sequel ever since, but a movie adaptation is a must for this stellar PlayStation gaming hit.

Upcoming Video Game Movies

Many top games have already been adapted into movies, including Naughty Dog’s Uncharted and id Software’s Doom. Silent Hill, Street Fighter, and Tomb Raider have also had well-regarded adaptations.

Many more are to come in the upcoming months and years, with the likes of Mortal Kombat 2 and The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 already having release dates. Here are the main ones to look out for:

Ghost of Tsushima

The Legend of Zelda

Gears of War

Uncharted 2

Days Gone

Death Stranding

Horizon Zero Dawn

Return to Silent Hill

Elden Ring

Loads more games-to-movies have been announced but have yet to start development, such as Duke Nukem, Call of Duty, Gravity Rush, and Sifu.