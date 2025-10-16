The success of Roblox is well-known at this point – despite releasing way back in 2006, it’s found a new lease life in recent years, one that’s been mired in controversy just as much as popularity. Roblox now finds its way onto the Galaxy Store, which comes with an exclusive offer of being able to earn up to 25 percent more Robux.

For a game that’s so widely accessible, finding good reasons to download it in one place over another means understanding what’s going to matter to players even more than convenience – Samsung have decided that a financial incentive is their best bet.

Roblox Galaxy Store Offer



For fans of the game, this offer might be tantalising, but it might also raise some crucial questions. For example, how long is this offer available for? Additionally, how long does that 25% boost last for once you start playing? The Galaxy Store makes it clear that players don’t have to complete any additional steps to gain access to this bonus – simply downloading the game from them will grant you access.

It isn’t 100% clear what the answer is to either of those prior questions, however. It will likely depend on how successful this promotional offer is and how much value Roblox sees in continuing this partnership with Samsung.

However, Samsung’s announcement on the matter does seem to make it clear that this is part of a wider push to make their mobile devices more accommodating to gaming in general, something that is reflected in their prior promotional offers with Roblox, and even other games like Fortnite.

The Success of Roblox

Roblox continues to go from strength to strength, but the specific details of its success tell a more conflicted story.

In Roblox’s Q2 report, it announced both net losses, but also results that exceeded expectations on key metrics – something that led to a jump in stock prices. At the same time, however, there’s been increasing pressure on the company to do something about the exploitation and other issues that have been present in the game’s community, something that’s even led to the game being banned in some parts of the world.

Despite the controversy, though, the fact that large companies like Samsung still feel as though collaborating is worthwhile indicates some degree of confidence that its success will continue for the foreseeable future.