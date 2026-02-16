The timeline for the next generation of console gaming may have just shifted significantly. While hardware enthusiasts have been eagerly anticipating news on a potential PlayStation 6, new reports suggest that Sony Group Corp. is considering pushing the debut of its next console back to 2028 or even 2029.

According to a report from Bloomberg, this potential delay stems from a growing “chip crisis” fueled by the rampant demand for high-end memory and semiconductors in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector. For Sony, this move would represent a major pivot in a carefully orchestrated strategy designed to bridge the gap between hardware generations and maintain user engagement.

Why the PS6 Release Date Could Be Pushed to 2028

For years, the industry standard for a console lifecycle has been roughly six to seven years. With the PlayStation 5 having launched in late 2020, a 2027 release for the PS6 was widely considered the internal target. However, the surge in AI development has created a massive bottleneck in the semiconductor supply chain.

As AI companies snap up the world’s supply of high-bandwidth memory and advanced processing units, gaming giants like Sony are finding themselves competing for the same resources. Pushing the PS6 release date to 2028 or 2029 allows Sony to wait for the market to stabilize, but it risks a “lame duck” period for the current PS5 hardware if software support begins to dwindle.

Nintendo Switch 2 Price Hike Concerns

Sony isn’t the only platform holder feeling the heat. Nintendo is reportedly facing its own set of challenges regarding the long-awaited “Switch 2.” While the successor to the hybrid console is expected to drive massive demand, people familiar with Nintendo’s plans suggest the company is contemplating a price hike for the device in 2026.

This is particularly notable given that Nintendo traditionally targets a more affordable price point than its “Power Console” rivals. The report indicates that the global storage card market – already strained by the AI boom – has contributed to surplus demand and rising manufacturing costs. If Nintendo raises the price of the Switch 2 shortly after its launch, it could signal a new era of more expensive hardware across the entire industry.

What This Means for the Future of Console Gaming

If these reports hold true, the “mid-gen” era of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S will have to work much harder to keep players invested. We may see an increased focus on “Pro” model iterations or cloud gaming services to fill the five-year gap between now and the next generation.

For now, neither Sony nor Nintendo has officially commented on these internal deliberations. However, for gamers holding out for a PS6, the message is clear: the current generation is going to have to last a lot longer than we originally thought.