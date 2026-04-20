Marvel Rivals is officially coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

Danny Koo, executive producer at Marvel Games, confirmed to IGN that a port is already in development – putting to rest more than a year of community speculation about whether the hero shooter would make the jump to Nintendo’s latest hardware.

The game launched on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S in December 2024, quickly building a massive player base through its free-to-play model and regular seasonal updates.

A Switch 2 version would bring that same live-service ecosystem to Nintendo’s platform.

Marvel Rivals on Switch 2: What We Know So Far

Koo was direct when pressed by IGN on the Switch 2 version’s status: “We’re working on it, but when we have news, we’ll announce that one.”

He followed that with a simple “We will do it” – short on detail, but unambiguous as a confirmation.

No release window has been announced.

The port’s development is confirmed as active, but Marvel Games has not indicated when players can expect a launch date reveal.

The game currently features a roster of 48 playable characters drawn from across the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men, and broader Marvel Multiverse, with seasonal drops continuing to add new heroes and maps.

Marvel Rivals is a 6v6 team-based PVP shooter built around hero synergy mechanics – specific character combinations unlock Team-Up abilities, like Rocket Raccoon riding Groot into combat or Hulk charging Iron Man’s armour with Gamma energy.

Destructible environments across locations including Asgard and Tokyo 2099 are a core part of how the game plays.

Cross-play support is confirmed across existing platforms, and it’s expected the Switch 2 version will slot into that ecosystem.



What Marvel Rivals’ Arrival Means for Switch 2’s Live-Service Lineup

This is a meaningful addition to Switch 2’s growing third-party library.

Free-to-play live-service titles with established player bases are exactly the kind of software that drives hardware adoption – and Marvel Rivals arriving with cross-play intact would give Switch 2 owners access to one of the most-played shooters of the past year without splitting the player pool.

Warframe’s recent Switch 2 launch demonstrated that demanding online games can run well on the hardware, and NetEase Games’ decision to port Marvel Rivals to PlayStation 4 earlier in 2025 suggests the team has already developed confidence in scaling the game down to less powerful specs.

That experience likely informs the Switch 2 work now underway.

The announcement also adds weight to Switch 2’s third-party momentum at a time when that story matters.

Major ports like Final Fantasy VII Remake have shown the platform can handle technically ambitious titles – Marvel Rivals landing would signal that publishers and developers see a meaningful audience worth supporting on Nintendo hardware.



How Marvel Rivals Will Run on Nintendo Switch 2

No technical specifications have been confirmed for the Switch 2 version – resolution targets, frame rate goals, and download size are all unknown at this stage.

Those details will likely arrive closer to a formal release date announcement.

Worth noting: Warframe runs at 60 FPS and 1080p on Switch 2, providing a reasonable point of comparison for what a live-service multiplayer game can achieve on the platform.

Whether Marvel Rivals targets similar benchmarks remains to be seen, but the PS4 port’s existence at least demonstrates the game can run on hardware less powerful than a current-generation console.

GamesHub will continue tracking Marvel Rivals as NetEase and Marvel Games move toward a formal Switch 2 release date announcement.

Are you planning to jump into Marvel Rivals on Switch 2, or are you already playing on another platform? Let us know in the comments.