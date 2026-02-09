The rumor mill for the next generation of gaming is officially spinning. While the PS5 Pro is still settling into its role as the current power king, fresh leaks have emerged regarding Sony’s future hardware plans. New reports suggest that both the PlayStation 6 (PS6) and a mysterious new PlayStation handheld are set to receive massive memory upgrades that could redefine console performance.

According to noted hardware leaker KeplerL2, Sony is prioritizing high-end bandwidth and efficient throughput for its next-generation ecosystem. If these specifications hold true, Sony is preparing a significant leap forward in how consoles handle asset-heavy environments and AI-driven gameplay.

PlayStation 6 Memory: The Power of GDDR7

The most eye-catching part of the leak concerns the PS6 specifications. KeplerL2 suggests that the PlayStation 6 could feature up to 30 GB of GDDR7 memory. For comparison, the standard PlayStation 5 utilizes 16 GB of GDDR6.

The shift to GDDR7 is a massive generational leap. By reportedly using 3 GB memory chips in a “clamshell” formation with a 160-bit memory bus, Sony could achieve a total bandwidth of approximately 640 GB/s. This setup allows for faster data transfer speeds without needing an excessively wide bus, which helps manage manufacturing costs while maximizing performance.

For gamers, this extra VRAM translates to more than just “better graphics.” It provides the technical overhead needed for massive open world games with zero loading times, highly complex AI systems, and more demanding ray-tracing effects that current-gen hardware often struggles to maintain at high frame rates.

Sony’s New Handheld: Project Canis and LPDDR5X

The leaks didn’t stop at home consoles. Sony’s rumored dedicated handheld, currently referred to under the codename Project Canis, is also reportedly sporting impressive internals. The handheld is rumored to include 24 GB of LPDDR5X memory.

This would put the device in the same “premium” bracket as high-end PC gaming handhelds like the ROG Ally X. While previous rumors suggested the handheld might not strictly outperform a PS5, having 24 GB of fast memory suggests Sony is aiming for a high-fidelity experience. This would allow for better texture streaming and system-level multitasking, ensuring the device isn’t just a “remote play” accessory but a powerhouse capable of running native titles.

When Is the PS6 Release Date?

While technical specs are exciting, the big question remains: when can we buy it? Current industry speculation, bolstered by these recent leaks, points toward a PS6 launch window of 2027 or 2028.

This timeline aligns with the traditional seven-year console cycle we have seen in previous generations. Sony appears to be focusing on a hardware architecture that emphasizes “bandwidth efficiency.” By moving to GDDR7 early, they can ensure the PS6 stays relevant deep into the 2030s, supporting the upcoming games that will eventually push the limits of the Unreal Engine 5 and beyond.

What This Means for the Future of PlayStation

If these memory specifications are accurate, it signals a shift in Sony’s philosophy. Rather than just chasing raw TFLOPS (Teraflops), the focus is moving toward how quickly data can move through the system. This is essential for the next wave of gaming news cycles, where AI-generated content and seamless worlds are expected to become the industry standard.

As with all leaks, these specifications should be taken with a grain of salt until Sony makes an official announcement. However, given KeplerL2’s track record with technical hardware leaks, the future of PlayStation is looking incredibly fast—and very memory-heavy.