Nintendo Stock Plunges 33% Amid Switch 2 Post Launch Uncertainty

Nintendo’s share price in Japan has dropped roughly 33% from its all-time high in August 2025, as investors grapple with cooling momentum for the Switch 2 and broader concerns about pricing, margins, and the 2026 software lineup.

The stock closed at ¥9,950 ($62.70 USD) on Tuesday marking the first time it has fallen below ¥10,000 since April 2025 down from a peak of ¥14,795 ($93.23) reached last summer following blockbuster early sales of the new console.

Despite the Switch 2 launching in June 2025 and becoming the fastest selling console in history during its first three months, holiday period sales have slowed more than anticipated, sparking reassessment of near term growth.

Key Factors Driving the Decline

Analysts point to several pressures:

Fears of potential price hikes due to rising component costs, particularly memory (RAM) prices.

Ongoing U.S. trade tariffs impacting profitability.

Holiday hardware discounts in the US and EU to move inventory.

Perceived lack of major first party hits in the immediate pipeline to sustain momentum.

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa recently acknowledged challenges with memory costs and tariffs, especially in the U.S., as ongoing concerns for the company’s margins.

Industry consultant Dr. Serkan Toto (CEO of Kantan Games) highlighted investor jitters on X:

“Nintendo stock in Japan is sliding… So -33% in 5 months: Investors are spooked by possible price hikes, lack of 1st party hits and US/EU hardware discounts during the holidays.”

Toto added that sharp stock reactions post console launch are common for Nintendo, citing historical examples: surges during the Wii/DS era versus stagnation in the Wii U period. He reassured:

“Gamers should not be worried. But Nintendo investors who bought stock at the peak back in summer probably need patience now.”

The slowdown aligns with typical post launch normalization, but combined with cost headwinds, it has rattled short term sentiment despite the console’s strong overall performance.

Nintendo remains focused on long term stability, with investors advised to view the dip in context of past cycles rather than immediate panic. The company has not commented directly on the stock movement beyond Furukawa’s earlier remarks on costs.