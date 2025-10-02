Playbook Football, a virtual football management game that combines sports betting and video gaming, has launched in the UK and Nigeria with LiveScore Bet.

It is the debut title from boutique B2B games studio Playback Fusion and is already available in the UK with the LiveScore Goup-operated brands LiveScore Bet and Virgin Bet.

At the start of this week the company announced a partnership that will see Playbook Football take to the pitch with Superbet in Brazil.

That rollout has now extended to LiveScore Bet Nigeria and is being delivered via Playbook Fusion’s proprietary RGS platform in collaboration with the provider’s exclusive distribution partner, Games Global.

In September, LiveScore Group sealed a partnership with Elon Musk’s X and xAI to help accelerate its strategy of converging sports betting and media into a seamless experience for sports fans.

What Is Playbook Football?

Playbook Football certainly has the ability to grab a user’s attention.

It plays like a hybrid between the traditional EA Sports FIFA titles, where you obtain real-world players through packs to help build your team, and basic gameplay that is reminiscent of early Championship Manager.

The big difference is the betting element, where you can lay a variety of wagers including first goalscorer, both teams to score and correct score for your next match.

You can also use real money to buy tokens that will then allow you to purchase a range of player packs to boost and improve your squad. Sound familiar?

The gameplay itself is limited in that once you’ve picked your team, that’s it, you sit back and watch how the players perform while keeping tabs on how your bets are doing in the lower half of the match screen.

There is an element of progression though as players can receive in-game rewards and climb up divisions as well as feature on leaderboards.

From an operator’s point of view, it is definitely a potential money-spinner.

If you’re a player, beware! You may find safer ground playing the demo version on Playbook Fusion’s demo page just to gauge how much time – and ultimately expense – you could end up committing to what is basically a sports betting vehicle.

As well as being available in the UK, Nigeria and Brazil through the collaborations with LiveScore Group and Superbet, the game reached the Netherlands in early September via Belgian gaming brand Bingoal.

In July of this year it was also rolled out to UK customers of Entain-owned Ladbrokes.

Executive Reaction To The LiveScore Bet Launch

Steve Rogers, Founder and CEO at Playbook Fusion: “Playbook Football™ offers a unique betting and entertainment experience, designed to draw players into the game as they build and develop their teams, place bets, earn rewards, improve their skill and progress through divisions.

“We are delighted to see it become available to LiveScore Bet’s players in Nigeria.

“This is a country that is mad about football, and the mobile-first nature of the game makes it easily accessible to players.

“This is an important deal for Playbook Fusion as it marks our arrival in the African market, and we look forward to working closely with LiveScore Bet to ensure the success of Playbook Football™ in this new territory.”

James Connelley, Director, LiveScore Bet Nigeria: “The sports betting space has long been ready for a revolutionary product to come along and change the game, and we believe that Playbook Football™ is that product.

“The game offers a truly unique experience that will resonate strongly with our extensive player base in Nigeria.

“It’s partnerships such as this that have allowed us to establish LiveScore Bet as a leading online sportsbook in the market, and we are genuinely thrilled to be the first to bring Playbook Football™ to football fans and bettors in the country.”