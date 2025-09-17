LiveScore Group, the sports betting and media company, has announced a major strategic partnership with Elon Musk’s X and xAI.

The pioneering collaboration will give LiveScore Group access to the real-time data and content of social media giant X, and open up the AI wizardry of xAI to its products, as it pursues its global strategy of converging sports betting and media into a single, seamless experience for sports fans.

Elon Musk acquired social media platform Twitter in 2022, rebranding it X, before founding xAI in 2023.

Among its major achievements so far is the generative chatbot Grok which is familiar to anybody with an X account.

How Popular Is LiveScore?

LiveScore has more than 100 million annual users spread across LiveScore, its live sports scores and media app, and LiveScore Bet, which offers a vast range of sports betting opportunities in addition to an online casino.

Its global appeal was enhanced in May 2021 when Cristiano Ronaldo was named as the scores and media app’s official brand ambassador while he was still a Manchester United player.

LiveScore attracted global recognition with Cristiano Ronaldo as offical brand ambassador

For the new football season, it has teamed up with Premier League newcomers Sunderland, with LiveScore Bet becoming the official sleeve sponsor for the first-team shirt while the scores and media app is the club’s official training wear partner.

The company has always been keen to use its own data to spot trends and preferences among football fans and in August it released its UK Football Fan Survey, a 15-page report detailing the results of questions posed to over 3,000 of its users.

Converging Sports Media And Betting

From day one, LiveScore Group’s mission has been to create a fan environment where sports media and betting are combined in one rich, interactive arena and this new collaboration will energise innovation across LiveScore and LiveScore Bet.

While the data from X will ensure the company is in touch with the latest real-time sports conversations and breaking news, xAI’s cutting-edge technology will be a game-changer in helping to create personalised fan experiences with tailored content.

It will also be a key player in developing smarter trading models that can adapt at speed to real-time fan sentiment.

The London-headquartered company has outlined four key areas of development following the alliance, which it says will enable:

Richer sports media experiences with instant delivery of news, fan sentiment, and influencer commentary.

New engagement features such as bet-slip and prediction sharing directly into X, connecting communities of fans and bettors.

Smarter trading models that react to real-time sports developments and fan conversations, enhancing bettor value and retention.

Faster, scalable customer support, including automated responses to fan inquiries via X.

Executive Reaction To The New Partnership

Sam Sadi, CEO of LiveScore Group, said that the transformational partnership with X and xAI would revolutionise the way that sports betting and media will be consumed in future.

“This is a game-changing moment for LiveScore Group and for the industries we operate in,” he said.

“By partnering with X and xAI, we are unlocking the ability to combine the world’s most dynamic real-time content platform with our mission to converge sports media and betting.

“This will redefine how fans experience live sport, empower new forms of interaction, and set a bold new direction for the future of our industry.”

Christopher Park, Director & Global Lead of Developer Platform at X Corp, added: “We are delighted to partner with LiveScore Group as they push the boundaries of sports engagement and innovation.

“This partnership highlights how X and xAI can empower forward-thinking companies to harness real-time data and AI to disrupt industries and deliver transformative experiences to users around the world.”