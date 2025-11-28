A Michigan gambler has scooped the largest online casino jackpot in US history, landing a life-changing win of over $22 million from a 20-cent spin.

The anonymous DraftKings customer was playing the progressive slot Huff N’ Even More Puff and blew the house down with a record payout of $22,407,248.55.

Michigan is the place to be if you want to try your hand at online slots.

This latest win was more than double the previous US record, which was set in February by another DraftKings user in Michigan, who collected $9.28 million from a 20-cent spin on the progressive slot, Irish Pot Luck.

Christian Bogstrand, DraftKings’ executive vice president and general manager of iGaming, heralded the customer’s success.

“Setting another record for the largest U.S. online casino jackpot is a major moment – and it speaks to the incredible experiences we’re creating for our customers,” he said.

“Topping $22 million is a milestone we’re proud of, and it reinforces our commitment to delivering a best-in-class gaming experience.”

The world record payout is believed to be the €17.8 million ($24 million) won in 2013 by a 40-year-old man from Helsinki, who had placed a 25-cent wager on NetEnt’s Mega Fortune.

In October this year another Finnish player scooped €1.9 million on Relax Gaming slot Net Gains Dream Drop.

How $22.4m Compares To NFL Salaries

DraftKings celebrated the shrewd spinner’s win on X (formerly Twitter) and followed it up by comparing the huge haul with some of the biggest NFL salaries this season.

The $22.4 winnings eclipses the likes of Philadelphia Eagles’ Jordan Mailata, who commands $22 million, Stefon Diggs of the New England Patriots who earns $21.2 million and Eagles running back Saquon Barkley who takes $20.6 million.

Posting on his LinkedIn account, DraftKings product manager Trey Giacomod said: “We just made Jackpots history…again.

“On February 26, 2025 we set the record for largest Jackpot in US iGaming history at $9.28 million.

“Today we broke our own record awarding a lucky Michiganian $22,407,248.55.

“I am extremely proud of the work the DraftKings team has done from all over the globe, pioneering the online world of Jackpots with the biggest pot amounts and best experience in the USA!

“Congrats to the lucky winner. I speak for the entire DraftKings team when I say we are celebrating with you in spirit!”

Visitor To Las Vegas Lands $11 Million Jackpot

There must have been something in the air on Wednesday (November 26) because the very same day that the record online payout was landed, a family visitor to Las Vegas bagged an $11 million jackpot from a $5 wager at Resorts World Las Vegas.

The hotel confirmed on social media: “Congratulations to one lucky guest who hit an $11.1 MILLION jackpot on IGT’s Megabucks Mega Vault at Resorts World Las Vegas with just a $5 wager!”.

The newly crowned millionaire had been up before the birds to claim the first Megabucks jackpot to be reeled in at the luxury hotel and casino resort.

The guest struck gold just before 6am having been playing for around 15 minutes, a quarter-of-an-hour that was to change their life forever.

BIG WIN! 🎉 Congratulations to one lucky guest who hit an $11.1 MILLION jackpot on IGT’s Megabucks™ Mega Vault™ at Resorts World Las Vegas with just a $5 wager! 💰✨ @IGTNews pic.twitter.com/nJ50Ns0TmM — Resorts World Las Vegas (@ResortsWorldLV) November 27, 2025

There have been some other slots success stories in recent months but nothing that can match $11 million.

At the start of November, a jackpot winner landed $2.19 million on the Dragon Link progressive slot at Hard Rock Casino in Tampa.

The big-spender was rewarded for risking a $50 bet by nailing the jackpot prize pool which stood at $2,190,214.13.

Biggest Slot Machine Wins In History

King of the resort-based slots according to Guinness World Records is Josh Ford, a software engineer from LA who was 25 when he stepped into the Excalibur Hotel and Casino on the Vegas Strip in March 2003.

Ford headed for IGT’s Megabucks machine and had wagered around £100 when the winning symbols all landed together to produce an eye-water $39,713,982.25 jackpot.

When it comes to big payouts, IGT’s Megabucks machine is the beast that has bossed the payouts for nearly four decades.

In November 1998, Palace Station Resort in Las Vegas revealed that a retired 67-year-old flight attendant had flown away with $27.5 million, which was the biggest Megabucks jackpot at that time.

In January 2000 that record was broken by Cynthia Jay-Brennan, 37, a former Vegas cocktail waitress.

Placing $3 spins at the Desert Inn, Las Vegas she became the latest Megabucks millionaire to the tune of $35 million.

Biggest Online Slots Winners

Josh Ford’s $39.7 million windfall remains the biggest slot machine win of any kind, but he has been joined in the millionaire club by a new wave of players who have not needed to leave home to bag some impressive cash.

In the digital age, online gambling is flourishing worldwide and the jackpots are no less impressive as this week has proved.

Online slots jackpot record holder Jon Heywood. Image: Betway

According to the official site for the Guinness World Records, the largest jackpot payout in an online slot machine game was captured in October 2015.

British soldier Jon Heywood, then 26, won around £13.2 million ($20 million) while playing 25-pence stakes with UK operator Betway.

Heywood had been playing Mega Moolah, a five-reel slot, but that obviously falls short of the $22.4 million picked up by the lucky Michigan punter this week.

There are also numerous reports online, where else, that suggest Heywood’s figure may well have been overtaken since.

In 2021, an anonymous Belgian player on Napoleon Sports & Casino is said to have collected $22 million from playing Microgaming title Absolute Mad Mega Moolah.

Two years later, a player in Finland – what is it about Finland? – pocketed an estimated $23.6 million jackpot while playing the Mega Fortune slot at PAF.com.