An online casino player from Finland has scooped a jackpot payout of €1,966,051 from a €1 spin on Relax Gaming’s recent release, Net Gains Dream Drop.

The sea-faring slot was only launched in September and is part of a Dream Drop series that has now produced 24 Mega Jackpot winners.

The lucky Finn landed his fortune at the online casino Simpelli, where he had opened an account in September 2019, a month after it launched.

There must be something in the water in Finland that sprinkles some magic into the fingers of its online casino players.

The biggest ever win for an online slot game is believed to be the €17.8 million ($24 million) claimed in 2013 by a 40-year-old man from Helsinki, who landed his prize after a simple $0.25 wager on NetEnt’s Mega Fortune, bagging the world record payout after going through three Mega Jackpot rounds.

24th Dream Drop Millionaire

Relax Gaming’s Dream Drop series first launched in May 2022, and with the news that it is now celebrating its 24th Mega Jackpot winner, the firm proudly claims that the collection makes millionaires every one-and-a-half months.

The iGaming aggregator has a portfolio of online slots, bingo and table games that it supplies to some of the best-known casino operators across the leading global markets.

Just last month Relax Gaming partnered with Hard Rock Bet Casino to offer slots in New Jersey.

Net Gains Dream Drop by Relax Gaming

Net Gains Dream Drop features an animated animal-themed crew casting their nets into the sea in the hope of landing some treasures among the crabs and squids.

Free spin modes include Sticky Mystery, Stacked Wilds and Coin Collection and along with Bonus modes and Lucky Boosts, there are 4,096 ways to win.

Martin Stålros, CEO of Relax Gaming, said: “It is a fantastic moment to celebrate our twenty-fourth Dream Drop Mega Jackpot winner, and we could not be happier for the lucky player in Finland.

“We’re only a short while since Net Gains Dream Drop’s launch and it’s already making headlines!

“We are proud to see our jackpot product creating even more major moments.

“Congratulations to the winner and our partners at White Hat Gaming for hosting this special moment.”

Online casino Simpelli is managed by Casima Gaming on the White Hat Gaming platform.

Jonathan Liska, Chief Product Officer at Casimba Gaming, said: “All of us here at Casimba Gaming were very pleased and excited to see that one of our long-standing players on Simppeli managed to win the Dream Drop Jackpot on the Net Gains Dream Drop.

“The win of just under €2 million euros came from a one-euro spin, which is a great result for the Finnish player who has been one of our loyal members at Simppeli since opening an account with us in September 2019 shortly after the site launched in August.

“Congratulations to our big winner.”