A Sunday visit to the slots at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa resulted in a huge $2.19 million jackpot haul for one prizewinning patron.

Last weekend’s lucky winner hit the $2.19 million jackpot on the $1 million Dragon Link Progressive Slot machine, one of Aristocrat Gaming’s premier titles.

The big-spending spinner placed a $50 bet and reeled in the jackpot prize pool which stood at $2,190,214.13.

The casino at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa has paid out over 778,020 jackpots through 2025 so far, with those overall slot winnings totalling $2.34 billion.

Dragon Link’s Jackpot Winners

It is the second time this year that Dragon Link has paid out a jackpot in excess of $1.5 million and after the bumper payout all 32 Dragon Link machines at the Tampa casino reset to the $1 million jackpot start point.

Joseph Wagner, Vice President & Assistant General Manager of Seminole Hard Rock Tampa, led the celebrations.

“It’s always remarkable when a jackpot of this magnitude is hit,” he said.

“Congratulations to the lucky winner!

“Dragon Link continues to deliver unforgettable moments for our guests, and this win is a perfect example.”

Aristocrat Gaming’s Dragon Link paid out $2.19 million at Seminole Hard Rock Casino Tampa

The Aristocrat Gaming title was launched in the casino in July 2021 and offers a top payout that increases in value the longer it remains unclaimed across all 32 machines.

Anybody interested in taking a spin faces a $25 minimum bet and, for the high rollers, a $2,500 maximum bet limit.

Kurt Gissane, Chief Revenue Officer for Aristocrat Gaming, said: “What an extraordinary moment for the player, Dragon Link and Aristocrat Gaming.

“Our partnership with Seminole Hard Rock Tampa continues to drive exciting wins like this – It’s thrilling to celebrate this milestone with them”

A Summer Of Slot Jackpots

Dragon Link produced another seven-figure jackpot winner in a US casino this summer.

In July, a lucky Vegas slots player scooped a $1 million jackpot from a $250 spin at the Circa Resort & Casino.

The casino posted on its Facebook page: “Last night, Dragon Link breathed fire and left a million-dollar trail.

“$250 spin to $1,082,545.37 win, the dragon’s awake.”

Thunder Valley Casino’s million-dollar winner

Staying in Vegas, just a few days after that win a Vegas slot gambler won a $1 million jackpot from a $4 spin on a Wheel of Fortune machine at the Palms, an off-strip casino resort.

A man by the name of Ryan bet $4 on the Wheel of Fortune 4D Collector’s Edition slot and hit the big bucks with a £1,142,108.23 jackpot win.

In August, a Thunder Valley Casino customer scooped a $1 million slots jackpot with just a $5 stake.

His $1,155,982 payout at the North California casino came just a few weeks after the same venue reported wins of $578,073 on a 5 Dragons Grand slot machine and $512,872 on the Wild Ninja slot machine, from players who both placed $5 stakes.