Jackpot Winner Lands $2.19m On Dragon Link Progressive Slot At Hard Rock Tampa

4 Nov 2025 8:52
Jim Munro
Seminole Hard Rock Casino Tampa

Seminole Hard Rock Casino Tampa

A Sunday visit to the slots at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa resulted in a huge $2.19 million jackpot haul for one prizewinning patron.

Last weekend’s lucky winner hit the $2.19 million jackpot on the $1 million Dragon Link Progressive Slot machine, one of Aristocrat Gaming’s premier titles.  

The big-spending spinner placed a $50 bet and reeled in the jackpot prize pool which stood at $2,190,214.13.

The casino at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa has paid out over 778,020 jackpots through 2025 so far, with those overall slot winnings totalling $2.34 billion.

Dragon Link’s Jackpot Winners

It is the second time this year that Dragon Link has paid out a jackpot in excess of $1.5 million and after the bumper payout all 32 Dragon Link machines at the Tampa casino reset to the $1 million jackpot start point.

Joseph Wagner, Vice President & Assistant General Manager of Seminole Hard Rock Tampa, led the celebrations.

“It’s always remarkable when a jackpot of this magnitude is hit,” he said.

“Congratulations to the lucky winner!

“Dragon Link continues to deliver unforgettable moments for our guests, and this win is a perfect example.”

Dragon Link by Aristocrat Gaming
Aristocrat Gaming’s Dragon Link paid out $2.19 million at Seminole Hard Rock Casino Tampa

The Aristocrat Gaming title was launched in the casino in July 2021 and offers a top payout that increases in value the longer it remains unclaimed across all 32 machines.

Anybody interested in taking a spin faces a $25 minimum bet and, for the high rollers, a $2,500 maximum bet limit.  

Kurt Gissane, Chief Revenue Officer for Aristocrat Gaming, said: “What an extraordinary moment for the player, Dragon Link and Aristocrat Gaming.

“Our partnership with Seminole Hard Rock Tampa continues to drive exciting wins like this – It’s thrilling to celebrate this milestone with them”

A Summer Of Slot Jackpots

Dragon Link produced another seven-figure jackpot winner in a US casino this summer.

In July, a lucky Vegas slots player scooped a $1 million jackpot from a $250 spin at the Circa Resort & Casino.

The casino posted on its Facebook page: “Last night, Dragon Link breathed fire and left a million-dollar trail.

“$250 spin to $1,082,545.37 win, the dragon’s awake.”

Thunder Valley Casino
Thunder Valley Casino’s million-dollar winner

Staying in Vegas, just a few days after that win a Vegas slot gambler won a $1 million jackpot from a $4 spin on a Wheel of Fortune machine at the Palms, an off-strip casino resort.

A man by the name of Ryan bet $4 on the Wheel of Fortune 4D Collector’s Edition slot and hit the big bucks with a £1,142,108.23 jackpot win.

In August, a Thunder Valley Casino customer scooped a $1 million slots jackpot with just a $5 stake.

His $1,155,982 payout at the North California casino came just a few weeks after the same venue reported wins of $578,073 on a 5 Dragons Grand slot machine and $512,872 on the Wild Ninja slot machine, from players who both placed $5 stakes.    

Jim Munro

Jim Munro has been a national newspaper journalist for over 30 years and has his own YouTube gaming channel, BadLadDad, with 30K followers. He has worked for many years at The Sunday Times and The Sun and latterly on the launch of Virgin Bet with Gamesys and as head of editorial at LiveScore Group.

