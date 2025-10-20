Kambi Group plc has agreed a multi-year partnership with Betnation to power its online sportsbook in the Netherlands.

It is the latest service expansion for the sports betting supplier as it looks to recover from a rocky period in which its Q2 group revenue and profit had fallen sharply compared with the same period last year.

The news that Kambi Group plc has agreed a Turnkey sportsbook partnership with Dutch online operator Betnation is a sign of its determination to halt the recent decline.

Kambi Group’s Road To Increased Profitablity

From April to June of 2025, Kambi Group reported a fall in revenue of 11.5% compared with the same period in 2024, leading to a drop in profits from €6.2 million to €1.6 million.

At that time, CEO Werner Becher declared: “While the first half of the year played out broadly as expected, I want to reiterate that I am not satisfied with where we are at today, with my ambition for the business being far greater.”

The Malta-headquartered company presently serves over 50 operators globally with a presence in more than 60 jurisdictions, and since those Q2 figures were published it has announced several multi-year deals.

In July, Kambi revealed details of a long-term sportsbook partnership with Latin American operator RedCap to power its online Betpro and Starplay brands in El Salvador and Panama.

Werner Becher, CEO of Kambi Group plc

That was followed in August by Kambi boosting its business with some retail deals in the US.

First there was an expansion of its partnership with Wind Creek Hospitality, the gaming entity of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians.

Building on an existing deal that saw Kambi supply its sports betting services at Wind Creek Chicago Southland in Illinois, the collaboration was extended to include Wind Creek Bethlehem in Pennsylvania.

A new long-term alliance with the Oneida Indian Nation saw Kambi hired to provide its retail sportsbook solution to Turning Stone Enterprises’ three sportsbooks in upstate New York.

At the start of this month, Kambi secured yet another long-term partnership, becoming allied with operator Glitnor to serve as sportsbook for its full portfolio of online brands across Europe and Ontario.

Executive Reaction To The Partnership

Werner Becher, CEO of Kambi: “We are delighted to agree this partnership with Betnation as we strengthen our position as the sportsbook partner of choice for operators in regulated betting markets.

“As Betnation embarks on its next phase of growth, Kambi’s Turnkey Sportsbook solution offers the flexibility, scalability and performance needed to compete in highly competitive markets like the Netherlands, and we look forward to supporting our new partner’s success.”

Robert Schouten, CEO of Betnation: “Kambi’s reputation for excellence, cutting-edge technology and a commitment to regulated markets made them the natural choice as our new sportsbook provider.

“Their technology and expertise will enable us to provide our customers with a premium betting experience that matches the high standards they already expect from our online casino product.”