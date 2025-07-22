Leading sportsbook platform Kambi has revealed they’ve signed a long-term deal with Latin American operator RedCap – which will see their betting services interrogated into the RedCap brands.

Betpro and Starplay To Integrate Kambi Sportsbook In Panama and El Salvador

RedCap and Kambi are joining forces in a Central America deal that will showcase the Kambi sportsbook offerings across the popular RedCap Betpro and Starplay brands across Panama and El Salvador.

This long-term arrangement sees RedCap overhaul their current sportsbook provider with the Kambi Turnkey Sportsbook – which will be blended into their current in-house account management platform.

To start, the deal will include just online betting sites, but the ongoing plans will incorporate retail services, plus introducing extra markets.

Werner Becher CEO at Kambi said “This partnership marks an important next step in Kambi’s Latin American growth strategy. By selecting Kambi to replace its existing provider, RedCap has shown clear confidence in our technology and ability to support scalable growth.”

RedCap currently offers under a multi-brand platform – so the idea is to introduce Kambi’s offering alongside these which will strengthen their expertise and also add to competitiveness in some regulated markets.

The Kambi-RedCap Deal Part Of A Bigger Growth Strategy

This El Salvador and Panama is also part of a wider strategy in the area – but the timings for these other rollouts are yet to be released.

RedCap CEO Oscar Henao added “This agreement gives us the product and flexibility we need to compete at the highest level, offering our customers premium betting experience across all channels.”

Kambi also recently announced they would be increasing their currently long-term association with leading gambling site LeoVegas to 2027 – plus have given the brand access to their Odds Feed+.

This recently-announced Kambi-RedCap deal also comes hot on the heels of recent partnerships in Latin America and other regulated markets, plus their agreement with Jack.nl in the Netherlands.

Kambi has also recently issued their Q1 results, which has seen the sports betting solution company post revenue of €41.5m ($48.5m) – but is a slight 4% decrease on Q1 in 2024.