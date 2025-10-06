While some game developers have been intent on creating an array of seasonal Halloween horrors for October, GAMOMAT has created a holiday vibe with a difference, launching Frooty Troupe Sun Splash.

The German studio’s new online slot game is far removed from the gruesome ghostly offerings that usually appear at this time of year, and it marks a debut for the Frooty Troupe series which will be added to with future releases.

That doesn’t mean to say that GAMOMAT hasn’t got any scream-fuelled slots in its catalogue, with recent titles such as Dead Legion and Book of Madness 2 able to cater for any deathly desires.

Unleash The Fruit-Fuelled Puns

But Frooty Troupe Sun Splash is all about creating a feelgood factor to online slots, transporting players to a sunny beach setting with a chilled calypso beat for company.

Now for my favourite bit, discovering what pun-fuelled characters are being unleashed across this palm-tree paradise and the fruity line-up does not disappoint.

Enter Melony, Graprielle, Plumbert, Orangela, Lemord and cherry twins Cherrchill & Cherrlotte.

The nudging symbol is represented by luscious green leaves while the Golden Bonus symbol transforms into one of four coloured prize shells, with payouts ranging from 1x to 2,500x the bet.

Sabine Müller, GAMOMAT Distribution GmbH Chief Brand & Design Officer, said: “Our design team was in its element creating the debut of the Frooty Troupe series, crafted for those wanting an exciting and uplifting experience.

“It was a joy to bring these fun characters to life.

“Watching this charming cast travel from one adventure to the next will be as much fun for us as it will be for the players.”

Dead Legion With A Live Orchestra

In case you want to shun any thoughts of uplifting, sun-filled holidays and prefer to wallow in Halloween’s haunted delights, then GAMOMAT has got you covered.

Last month saw the release of the game studio’s unearthly slot game Dead Legion, rising to the sound of a 64-piece live orchestra.

Dead Legion by GAMOMAT

Yep, you read that right, it may “only” be a slot game but it packs a full orchestral punch as play develops.

Iris Wallner, GAMOMAT Distribution GmbH Lead Game Composer, was blown away by the power generated by having live musicians perform the soundtrack.

“Standing in front of a 64‑piece live orchestra and hearing that first dark swell of sound was pure magic,” she said.

“Every musician brought their own energy, creating something powerful and raw that no sample can match.”

GAMOMAT has a catalogue of over 150 online slots for real money and social casinos, reaching 30 markets globally.