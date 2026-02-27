CoinPoker Launches 100% Rakeback Deal, Plus New Software, Games, and Features

February 27, 2026: CoinPoker has revealed the full scope of its highly anticipated software update, ahead of the March 2nd public release.

Alongside a month-long 100% rakeback promotion, the online poker brand announced details of its new client, features, and games.

CoinPoker Reveals March 2nd Rewards and Changes

After announcing its March 2nd level-up of player rewards and software, CoinPoker has now confirmed the changes and revealed key platform features:

100% Rakeback

CoinPoker will reward all players with 100% rakeback starting on Monday, March 2nd, creating the perfect environment for experiencing its upgraded poker platform.

The new CoinPoker rakeback deal has two distinct stages.

Stage 1 runs from March 2nd to 15th, paying all cash game and tournament players 100% rakeback, paid daily, and fully withdrawable.

Stage 2 runs from March 16th to 31st, distributing 100% of players’ rake back through rewards like Splash cash drops, cash game leaderboards, or promotional money to use on CoinPoker games or tournament entries.

All players are eligible for the 100% rakeback promotion. There are no entry requirements or bonus codes needed.

CoinPoker Software Changes

On March 2nd, all CoinPoker player accounts will migrate to an all-new platform.

The software has been completely overhauled, offering a total transformation from the previous client.

Windows and Mac users still have dedicated apps, while mobile users on iOS or Android can choose to play via web browsers or mobile apps.

On any operating system, the new CoinPoker software displays lobbies and tables in high quality, with smooth animations and adjustable visuals.

CoinPoker ambassador and WSOP Online champion Bencb has already done a play-test on his YouTube channel, displaying cash games and new features like PokerIntel.

New Poker Games on CoinPoker

CoinPoker will add several different kinds of poker games to its lineup, which now includes Texas Hold’em, Pot Limit Omaha, and 5-Card Pot Limit Omaha.

On March 2nd, these new games will be available to all players:

6-Card Pot Limit Omaha (PLO6) : Cash games of PLO6 will run from $0.01/$0.02 to $1,000/$2,000 and above.

: Cash games of PLO6 will run from $0.01/$0.02 to $1,000/$2,000 and above. Double Board Bomb Pot : Players put in 1BB-3BB, skip preflop action, and start on the flop, competing over two boards instead of one.

: Players put in 1BB-3BB, skip preflop action, and start on the flop, competing over two boards instead of one. All-In or Fold (AoF) : Games of AoF focus completely on early game decisions, giving players the choice between going all-in or folding to wait for the next game.

: Games of AoF focus completely on early game decisions, giving players the choice between going all-in or folding to wait for the next game. Multi-Day Tournaments: Qualifying paths to access larger MTT prize pools.

New Poker Features for CoinPoker Players

With the additional games, CoinPoker players will have new features to use while playing:

Heads-Up Display : Real-time stats about a player and their opponents

: Real-time stats about a player and their opponents Run Multiple Times : Boards run two or three times, depending on who wins the first two times.

: Boards run two or three times, depending on who wins the first two times. Upgraded Hand History & Replayer : Viewer for past hands and playback in an improved replayer.

: Viewer for past hands and playback in an improved replayer. EV Cashout : Payouts based on EV when going all-in before the river.

: Payouts based on EV when going all-in before the river. Chip Offload : Players can send funds from the table to their account balance.

: Players can send funds from the table to their account balance. PokerIntel : Poker data that players can use to improve and rise up to higher cash game or tournament stakes.

: Poker data that players can use to improve and rise up to higher cash game or tournament stakes. Skill Score : A global ranking system for CoinPoker MTT players.

: A global ranking system for CoinPoker MTT players. MTT Bubble Protection : Buy-ins paid back if players bust on the tournament bubble.

: Buy-ins paid back if players bust on the tournament bubble. MTT Blind Rollback & Roll Forward: Blinds can adjust at final tables so players have healthier stack sizes and a better tournament experience.

These main features, and others in the new CoinPoker software, aim to increase enjoyment and offer players different ways to boost their skill level.

About CoinPoker

Founded in 2017, CoinPoker is a fast-growing online poker site with an upcoming March 2nd software release and 100% Rakeback promotion. New games like PLO6, Bomb Pot, and All-In or Fold will be part of the March 2nd release, joining popular formats like Texas Hold’em, Pot Limit Omaha, and 5-Card Pot Limit Omaha.

CoinPoker is fully compatible with all operating systems, including iOS and Android for mobile poker players. The CoinPoker cashier is also fully compatible, accepting real money payments from traditional fiat sources like bank cards, Google Pay, and Apple Pay, but also several popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, and Solana.

Active 2026 Promotions

100% Rakeback in March : A cashback promotion coinciding with the March 2nd release of new CoinPoker software.

: A cashback promotion coinciding with the March 2nd release of new CoinPoker software. CoinMasters : CoinPoker’s ongoing MTT promotion with solid silver and gold-plated coins for winners, plus a $100,000 poker career for the final champion.

: CoinPoker’s ongoing MTT promotion with solid silver and gold-plated coins for winners, plus a $100,000 poker career for the final champion. Cash Game World Championship (CGWC): CoinPoker’s flagship cash game event running several times a year with rake-free tables.

