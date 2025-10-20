Hacksaw Gaming has taken further steps into the Brazilian gaming market through a new partnership with fully legislated operator Esportes da Sorte.

This latest deal was stuck just 12 days after the casino games developer had announced a move into Brazil with bet365, via Light & Wonder.

In addition to British gambling giant bet365, Hacksaw serves some of the biggest brands in the gambling industry, providing online slots, scratchcards and instant win games to the likes of BetMGM Casino, Flutter, Entain and Evoke-owned William Hill.

Hacksaw Gaming’s Summer Expansions

As Hacksaw Gaming and Esportes da Sorte commemorated their new partnership, the Malta-headquartered firm could also celebrate establishing some other high-profile collaborations in recent weeks.

Hacksaw and bet365 already enjoyed a strong alliance, with a range of the iGaming developer’s titles being live with the operator in important legislated markets, such as the UK, Mexico and Ontario.

Duel At Dawn by Hacksaw Gaming

Latin America has become a key growth region for the industry and the extended partnership agreed with bet365 at the start of October has enabled Hacksaw to expand its global boundaries to include the increasingly significant marketplace.

Another October agreement saw leading Dutch operator Holland Gaming Technologies Ltd distribute some of Hacksaw’s gaming content on Goldrun Casino, their online platform in the Netherlands.

At the start of September, Hacksaw Gaming released new slot content with William Hill, building on an existing relationship with the prestigious UK brand that began in February 2023.

Hacksaw Gaming And Esportes Da Sorte

Esportes da Sorte was founded in 2018 and has quickly stablished itself as an industry leader for iGaming content in Brazil, having its provisional licence upgraded this year to a fully legislated permit to operate throughout the country.

Among the titles being made available through the collaboration are Stormforged, RIP City, Wanted Dead or a Wild and Duel at Dawn.

RIP City by Hacksaw Gaming

Stormforged is set in the world of the Norse Gods where fire and ice occupy the reels, while RIP City is a classic showdown between a feisty feline and a rascally rodent, featuring Ro$$ the Cat and Maxx the Mouse.

Duel At Dawn conjures up the gold rush era, featuring outlaws with shooting revolvers.

Executive Reaction To The Partnership

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming: “We’re delighted to join forces with Esportes da Sorte at such a pivotal moment for the Brazilian market.

“Their rapid growth and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our vision of delivering cutting-edge content to regulated markets worldwide.”

Hugo Baungartner, Chief Business Officer at Esportes da Sorte: “Partnering with Hacksaw Gaming is an exciting step for us. Their reputation for bold, creative content is second to none, and we’re confident our players will embrace their innovative games.”