GAMOMAT has pushed the boundaries when it comes to developing online casino games with the launch of its horror-themed slot Dead Legion.

This latest addition to its shadowy, scream-filled world of online slots is as far removed from the traditional fruit reel as you can get.

GAMOMAT’s development team were all too aware that the macabre battle-torn world of Dead Legion is not the place for jingly chimes and bells, which is why the misty landscape is brought to life by the sound of a specially commissioned 64-piece live orchestra.

Live Music For Dead Legion

Iris Wallner, GAMOMAT Distribution GmbH Lead Game Composer, revealed that there was never any question of the developer generating the atmosphere for its dark fantasy slot with a few electronic beeps and samples.

“Dead Legion will always be one of those projects I’ll never forget,” she said.

“Standing in front of a 64‑piece live orchestra and hearing that first dark swell of sound was pure magic.

“Every musician brought their own energy, creating something powerful and raw that no sample can match.

“Bringing this vision to life isn’t just about adding music – it’s raising the bar for how immersive our games can be.

“It’s a statement that kicks off our horror-themed line-up in unforgettable style.”

Dead Legion by GAMOMAT

Dead Legion is being released via GAMOMAT’s Remote Gaming Server, G‑RGS, and through the Bragg HUB platform, a single integration that delivers an online casino, sportsbook and lottery solution to the industry.

It is the latest horror-themed slot from GAMOMAT’s petrifying portfolio which also includes Xploding Pumpkins, a 5×3 reel Halloween horror, and Book of Madness 2, released at the start of this month, another 5×3 reel featuring a blood-soaked skeleton nurse lurking in the corridors of a player’s imagination.

With Dead Legion, the player is introduced to a skeletal Roman legionary with glowing blue eyes representing the Wild and substitutes for all symbols on the reels other than Scatters.

Scatters are represented by an undead Roman centurion on horseback, with three shown Scatters triggering Free Games.

In that mode, any undead Roman legionnaire that falls into place becomes sticky, an activation acknowledged by its eyes turning blood red.

Book of Madness II by GAMOMAT

Who Are GAMOMAT?

GAMOMAT is a German online casino game developer with reach across the global marketplace with products active in over 30 countries..

Founded in 2008, the firm has evolved from operating in the land-based gaming world to now supplying its diverse catalogue of over 150 online slots for online real money and social casinos.

All of the provider’s Game software is developed by its associate company GAMOMAT Development GmbH in Berlin.

At the start of this year, GAMOMAT was named Game Studio of the year at the International Gaming Awards 2025, at Barcelona’s Intercontinental Hotel.