Soft2Bet, the iGaming solutions provider, has scooped up Amusnet Gaming’s catalogue of over 100 slot titles as it continues to expand its casino offering across Europe’s regulated markets.

It is the latest significant step in recent months from the bespoke casino and sportsbook platform provider that operates global brands such as Betinia, Swiper, Don.ro, ElaBet and TopBet.

As a result of Soft2Bet’s partnership with Amusnet Gaming across Europe, some of the studio’s most popular titles will be made available within Soft2Bet’s online casino product, including Shining Crown, 20 Golden Coins, Candy Palace, Extra Crown, and Cavemen and Dinosaurs.

Soft2Bet Launches Swiper In Sweden

It has been a busy period for the turnkey solutions provider.

At the start of September, Soft2Bet launched Swiper, Sweden’s first social media inspired online casino.

The key feature is a swipe-driven menu navigation system where users scroll downwards through the iGaming content.

Swiper aims to mimic the flow of content seen in likes of Twitter and TikTok by providing an endless feed of online slots games, interspersed with short-form video clips highlighting new games and live dealer action.

Following that successful foray into Sweden, Soft2Bet reached Romania at the start of October with the launch of TopBet.ro, a new sportsbook brand with a heavy focus on football and Formula 1.

It is built with a mobile-first mindset and in addition to its sports offering, TopBet.ro also houses a casino lobby with access to online slots and live gaming tables.

Amusnet Brought To Book… In A Good Way

Bulgarian iGaming firm Amusnet made headlines of an unlikely kind this week.

Best known as a developer of online casino games, the company is also committed to supporting local educational and cultural causes.

It has now been revealed that a new RFID system at Sofia Library was donated by Amusnet, to mark the public institution’s 97th anniversary.

RFID is a radio frequency identification system that enables contactless recognition of items.

It has been installed at the main entrance to the library and will be able to identify microchip tags placed inside each book.

Amusnet has donated a digital tracking system to Sofia Library

So no more reading barcodes, the tags can be recorded regardless of how or where the book is being carried, allowing for faster processing and digital inventory checks.

An Amusnet spokesperson said: “The Sofia City Library is part of the cultural memory of our city.

“We are honored to contribute to its digital transformation so it can continue to inspire generations to come.”

Executive Reaction To The Partnership

Yoel Zuckerberg, CPO of Soft2Bet: “We are always ready to give partners and players the best experience, with fast integrations, proactive support, localised journeys and reliable performance powered by high-value casino player engagement tactics.

“This partnership with Amusnet is integral to our strategy for sustained growth and excellence, and we are thrilled to work closely together to deliver engaging, high-performance gaming experiences for our customers across our brands.”

Julia Peeva-Sertov, CEO at Amusnet Gaming: “Partnering with Soft2Bet represents an exciting step in our ongoing mission to bring high-quality, engaging content to players across Europe.

“We are proud to work with a forward-thinking operator whose platform reaches diverse audiences, and we look forward to delivering our fan-favourite titles and engaging experiences to even more players in regulated markets.”

