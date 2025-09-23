Gaming Corps, the Sweden-based developer, has signed an agreement with Winbet that will give the betting app access to its full portfolio of slot games.

It is another big step for the publicly listed game studio, which had just announced a global integration deal with Light & Wonder earlier this month.

Winbet is one of the leading sports betting and online casino brands in Eastern and Central Europe and has a strong physical presence in Bulgaria with over 30 gaming halls across 20 cities.

Gaming Corps Recent Releases

The deal will showcase the best of Gaming Corp’s recent releases including Gates Of Hellfire, a grid-based slot where the player uses powerful weapons to battle waves of demons, and basketball-themed Hoop Champion.

Gates of Hellfire by Gaming Corps

It will also provide a stage for 3 Pigs Of Olympus, where the gods Zeus, Hades and Poseidon take hog form in a celestial slot.

Gaming Corps’ Smash4Cash series will feature, including Piggy Smash, where a succession of piggy banks get pulverised, and RAMPAGE! Smash4Cash, a ball-breaking conveyor belt of pain.

Executive Reaction To The Partnership

Danielle Calafato CCO at Gaming Corps: “This partnership with Winbet is just another feather in the cap for Gaming Corps.

“We are very excited to be working with such a renowned operator, and we are confident this agreement will go from strength to strength as we continue to add more games to our portfolio throughout Q4 and into 2026.”

Victor Perenovski, COO at Winbet: “We are happy to welcome the exquisite Gaming Corps titles to the ever-expanding portfolio of high-quality entertainment on our website and we are positive our customers will highly appreciate the experience.

“We can’t wait to see what this partnership holds for the future.”

3 Pigs of Olympus by Gaming Corps

Gaming Corps And Light & Wonder

At the start of September Gaming Corps signed a global distribution partnership with leading aggregation platform Light & Wonder.

That collaboration opened up the full Games Corps portfolio of online casino games to over 38 regulated markets worldwide through its integration with the aggregator.

Games Corps CEO Juha Kaupinnen hailed that deal as an important part of his firm’s strategic direction.

“Light & Wonder’s content marketplace is one of the most impressive distribution networks in the industry,” he said.

“We are really proud that they have chosen us in this harsh competition and are now looking forward to putting our unique content in front of new audiences in many regulated markets.

“Both Gaming Corps and Light & Wonder have a clear focus on innovation and quality, and we are convinced that we can build great momentum together going forward.”