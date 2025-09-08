Sweden-based developer Gaming Corps has signed a global distribution partnership with Light & Wonder, one of the industry’s leading aggregating platforms.

The agreement with Light & Wonder to integrate its full portfolio of online casino games will open up Games Corps’ content to over 38 regulated markets worldwide served by the aggregator.

Gaming Corps’ catalogue includes online Slots, Crash, Mine, Table and Plinko games, as well as the Smash4Cash series.

The deal will also expose a global audience to its latest releases such as safari adventure Savannah Stacks, Plinkogoal Ultimate, Penalty Champion 2 and the up-coming mythical slot battle Anubis vs Horus: Twin Titans.

Gaming Corps And Snoop Dogg

Gaming Corps is a game development company that is headquartered in the university city of Uppsala in Sweden

It was founded in 2014 and is a publicly-listed on the Nasdaq First North Grow Market, a division of Nasdaq Nordic.

The company has development studios in Kyiv, Ukraine and Smart City, Malta, focussed on creating original and traditional games for online casinos, having originally set out in the video gaming industry.

One of its highest-profile collaborations has been with rapper and record producer Snoop Dogg that resulted in the release of Snoop’s High Rollers, a hip-hop themed online slot game set in LA.

In its interim report for the second quarter of this year, Games Corps CEO Juha Kaupinnen reported an increase in revenue growth of 20% over the same period year-on-year and that the company was increasing the frequency of its game releases.

Snoops High Rollers by Gaming Corps

Executive Reaction To The Partnership

Kaupinnen, who is in charge of setting Games Corps’ strategic direction, highlighted the importance of the collaboration.

“Light & Wonder’s content marketplace is one of the most impressive distribution networks in the industry,” he said.

“We are really proud that they have chosen us in this harsh competition and are now looking forward to putting our unique content in front of new audiences in many regulated markets.

“Both Gaming Corps and Light & Wonder have a clear focus on innovation and quality, and we are convinced that we can build great momentum together going forward.”

Steve Mayes, Senior Director, Partners iGaming, at Light & Wonder, was pleased to welcome Gaming Corps content to his firm’s global library of more than 6,700 titles.

“At Light & Wonder, we focus on delivering diverse, forward-thinking gaming experiences to iGaming operators in every major regulated market.

“Our content marketplace is trusted by leading iGaming brands worldwide, and we are deliberately selective about the content studios we integrate.

“Gaming Corps impressed us with both the originality of its portfolio and the speed of its growth, and we are delighted to welcome them onto the Light & Wonder content marketplace.”