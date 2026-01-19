GameSir continues to make waves in the PC gaming world, and its recent collaboration with Hyperkin on the GameSir X5 Alteron has certainly caught the eye.

The PC gaming controller shown off at CES 2026 is only a prototype for now, but the Alteron X5 is scheduled for release in 2026. GameSir’s new gamepad could be the only controller you’ll ever need for your mobile and PC games.

Packed Full of Features

Many superb mobile and PC controllers are already on the market, including the highly rated Backbone Pro, which offers a console-like experience for mobile gamers. However, the GameSir X5 Alteron is the world’s first fully modular mobile controller.

GameSir and Hyperkin made a huge impression at this year’s CES when they showed off the prototype. The mobile controller can be adjusted to fit around various mobile phones, including iPhones and iPads.

If you have a Nintendo Switch or a Nintendo Switch 2, the Hyperkin controller is a great alternative to Nintendo’s Joy-Con. With Bluetooth connectivity on board, the GameSir Alteron X5 also doubles up as an excellent PC controller.

The standout features are the magnetic swappable sticks and modules, which can change up the look and feel of your controller at any given time. You can swap out the face buttons, the d-pad, and the thumbsticks.

Certain retro-style configurations will be available, including GameCube and N64 designs. For those who use Nintendo Switch Online, playing retro games on the Switch will never feel better. There’s also a special Fight Pad Module, specifically designed for 2D fighting games.

Rumble & Solid Battery Life

Swapping out the buttons to turn your GameSir X5 Alteron into the ultimate retro controller is brilliant, but the superb features don’t stop there.

Rumble and haptic feedback are becoming even more important and popular in modern gaming, with PlayStation bringing Adaptive Triggers to the DualSense, while Nintendo expanded on its Switch controller feedback with HD Rumble 2 for the Switch 2 Joy-Con.

Vibration is so often left out of mobile gamepads, but GameSir and Hyperkin have found a way to integrate rumble into the Alteron controller. Of course, this can be toggled off to preserve the battery, though the solid 8 to 12-hour battery life will allow you to experiment to your heart’s content.

Alongside rumble, the feature-packed mobile gamepad has adjustable stick heights, Hall-effect triggers, and capacitive analog sticks. It truly is the ultimate controller for mobile and PC gamers.

When Will the GameSir X5 Alteron Be Available?

Right now, the GameSir X5 Alteron remains a prototype, though GameSir and Hyperkin are hopeful for a 2026 release. Late 2026 seems realistic, but don’t be surprised if it comes out some time in 2027. Still, the fan reaction has been positive, and the Alteron could be a big hit in the mobile gaming community.

The price has yet to be confirmed, but we expect the Alteron to be a $100+ controller. That might sound steep for what is effectively a mobile gamepad, but when you look at the specs, features, and versatility, the GameSir X5 Alteron could be worth every penny.