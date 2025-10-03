Five Stars: The Best Of This Week’s New Online Slot Games

With Halloween looming at the end of the month, there have been some ghoulish goings on in the world of online slot games.

Studios have been working with unearthly efficiency to make sure that their horror-spiced spinning reels will give us a seasonal treat with a few new tricks.

So I’m getting into the spirit of things by raising a selection of this week’s best online slots, from Habanero, Million Games, Realistic Games, Reflex Gaming and Play’n GO.

Shivering Strings by Habanero

There’s something a bit disconcerting about playing a game with a row of fiendish faces staring right back at you.

If Shivering Strings by Habanero set out to give you the creeps then I’d say it’s work here is done.

Set in a haunted puppet theatre and displaying gothic-style graphics with a hand drawn feel, Shivering Strings should be applauded for bringing some originality to the slots world.

There are two aptly named features, Macabre Masquerade and Marionette March, which introduce walking wilds and additional spins.

The 5×3 reel video slot also harbours a random Winning Strings feature that can trigge guaranteed wins.

Toni Karapetrov, Head of corporate communications at Habanero: “Shivering Strings is a captivating story that brings the haunted puppet theatre to life, combining a ghostly narrative with engaging mechanics.

“The combination of a dramatic style teamed with rewarding gameplay underlines our focus on providing operators with content that delivers both appeal and commercial results.”

Halloween Queen by Million Games

What better way to spend your time than strolling round a haunted village with just moonlight to guide you?

If encounters with bats, black cats, flickering lanterns and a spellbinding Halloween Queen are your thing, then this could be the slot for you.

There’s a warning that comes with Halloween Queen by Million Games, ‘dare to spin under her spell’.

Wrapped in a shroud of darkness, this 5×3 high-volatility slot includes Witch’s Hex free spins, progressive Mystic Spell upgrades and expanding wilds, with a max payout of 2,000x the bet.

Thomas Nimstad, CEO of Million Games: “Halloween Queen is designed to capture both the playful and eerie sides of the season.

“The combination of expanding Wilds, symbol upgrades, and extra spins keeps the action building throughout the feature.

“It’s a slot full of suspense, with every Wild adding to the drama and the potential rewards.”

Art Heist by Realistic Games

‘What has an art heist got to do with Halloween?’ I hear you say. Bear with me on this one.

Art Heist by Realistic Games is set in the late-night shadowy recesses of a deserted museum, and armed with just a flickering torch… okay, I’ll be honest, I just love the graphics.

There’s a beautifully stylish cartoon quality to Art Heist, with its creepy crime gang who appear to have crawled out from the 1930s.

I’m also a big fan of game developers conjuring up suitably named scatters, wilds and free spins in keeping with the theme of a new online slot.

This 5×3 reel adventure is rich with such treasures, such as Spotlight Wilds, Heist Free Spins, Alarm Scatters, Cat Burglar Scatters and a Rope Descent Bonus.

Amy Brewis, Head of Account Management at Realistic Games: “Fuelled by the thrill of high-stakes and big rewards, the heist theme remains a perennial genre.

“We’ve leveraged this in our efforts to deliver a title that offers a strong performance and solid player retention.

“The game’s design, from its vibrant, elevated, old-school art style to its comical sound effects, carefully pulls players into the fun and light-hearted thrill of the heist, providing a truly immersive experience.”

Devil’s Delight by Reflex Gaming

More likely to generate a smile than raise the dead, the feature character in Devil’s Delight by Reflex Gaming has an engaging South Park quality with an impish smile.

Emanating from the UK’s largest independently owned omni-channel game supplier, this hellishly fun slot is due for release on October 14, with versions for both online and retail outlets.

The fiery 5×3 reel adventure sees the devil collecting coins and gems while treasure chests offer free spins with grand pot prizes to be won.

The online version offers enhanced gameplay with Golden Bet and Bonus Buy features.

Mat Ingram, CPO at Reflex Gaming: “Launching Devil’s Delight across both online and land-based channels simultaneously is a milestone moment for Reflex.

“Halloween is the perfect time to unleash this fiery game, it’s cheeky, mischievous and packed with energy.

“We are one of the very few suppliers able to deliver both online and land-based versions of the same game, we’re proud to cement our omni-channel credentials with this dual launch.

“Operators now have the chance to offer players the same devilishly entertaining experience wherever they choose to play, and we’re confident it will light up venues and casino lobbies this spooky season.”

Fate Of Dead Blitzways by Play’n GO

Truth be told, this is more a reawakening of the dead rather than a fresh gathering of fiends.

Fate Of Dead Blitzways by Play’n GO is a follow-up to other ancient world offerings from the developer that has produced popular titles such as Legacy Of Dead and Scroll Of Dead.

It also shares its DNA with Tomb Of Gold Blitzways.

No surprise then to find yourself searching the mysterious tombs of Ancient Egypt, with Blizways dynamic reels that display between 2 to 7 symbols and cluster cascades formed by matching three or more adjacent symbols.

Magnus Wallentin, Games Ambassador at Play’n GO: “Expanding the Dead series with Blitzways opens the door to fresh possibilities while preserving everything players love.

“It’s a meeting point between legacy and innovation.”