The slot games studios have been cramming my inbox with details of their new and upcoming releases this week.

While some are revamping their classic titles, others are introducing eye-catching graphics or a twist on standard gameplay.

So once again it’s time to take a spin around some of this week’s best online slots and crash games, featuring Sneaky Slots, 1spin4win, Belatra, Gaming Corps and BGaming.

Nip Tuck by Sneaky Slots

It is always cool to welcome a new kid on the block and I can do that here with Sneaky Slot’s Nip Tuck.

Sneaky Slots is a newly formed studio emerging from the shadows of parent company Evolution, which believes in the power of graphics over walls of text.

Nip Tuck is the first of four releases planned by the studio in 2025 and it delivers a cosmetic punch in the face to the traditional slot games set-up.

Fluttering its fake eyelashes and puckering up with inflated lips, Nip Tuck is a plastic surgery success with a department store theme and an engaging 4-4-4-4-4 reel set-up.

With a range of boosts, multipliers, bonuses and enhancements, it’s an extremely volatile slot with a max payout of 10,000 x bet.

Deyan Georgiev, Product Owner at Sneaky Slots: “The team are super excited with our first release and how it will be received by players.

“Over the past year we put in a lot of work to make games that are bold, different and fun.

“Nip Tuck is feature packed thanks to the assembly line, scanners and the bonus games so it felt that Nip Tuck would the best game to set the tone for what is to come with our future releases.”

Great Hook Hold & Win by 1spin4win

The follow-up to Don Catleone Hold & Win, this latest chapter introduces a new character to the 1930’s mob scene, the bulldog-faced Detective Hook.

Great Hook Hold & Win by 1spin4win sees our new hero searching for the Catleone clan and attempting to bring them to justice in a classic 5×3 slot.

Players act as Hook’s assistant, tracking down clues in a medium volatility slot that offers a max multiplier of x1,3000.

Olga Bogdanova, Art Director at 1spin4win: “We were excited to debut Great Hook Hold and Win at SBC Summit 2025 in Lisbon.

“It took center stage at our stand, supported by a custom mascot and themed merchandise. This was a great way to stand out from the competition and helped us spark interest in the release.”

Goose Boom Bang by Belatra

Another debut here but this time it’s for a studio that has been creating casino games for over 30 years.

Goose Boom Bang! Is Belatra’s first ever crash game, where players have to keep a goose in flight if they want the potential multipliers to grow.

The simple mechanic is pressing start to kick-off its journey and then fire to bring it down before its flight has been interrupted by another hunter, a hawk and even a crocodile.

The game carries a maximum jackpot limit of x1,000 the original bet.

Misha Voinich, Head of Business Development at Belatra: “Belatra has fired the starting gun on its crash game entry, bringing its signature style of humor, dynamic gameplay, and unique atmosphere.

“Players have the power to choose when to stop the Goose and secure the maximum multiplier before the Hunter, Hawk, or Crocodile ends the round for them!”

Anubis vs Horus Twin Titans by Gaming Corps

It’s over to the golden sands of Egypt, a familiar setting for mythical slots, as we investigate Anubis vs Horus Twin Titans by Gaming Corps.

This five-reel adventure pits the jackal-headed guardian of the underworld against the falcon-eyed god of the sky, and each comes with its own divine abilities to benefit the player.

Landing Anubis can add random prize values and goes up to x1000 in Free Spins, while Horus can double prize values, summon coins, collect, or trigger his own Free Spins feature.

If both show up at the same time it unlocks the Twin Titans Free Spins feature.

Viacheslav Piachernyi, Product Owner at Gaming Corps: “With Anubis vs Horus: Twin Titans, we wanted to create a slot that captures the grandeur and tension of an ancient rivalry, while giving players multiple routes to excitement.

“The dual Wild mechanic, the interplay between the gods, and the upgradeable Free Spins all work together to make every spin feel like a battle for glory.”

Wild Tiger 2 Hold & Win by BGaming

You don’t have to be super smart to work out than anything with a 2 in the title is not original, but Wild Tiger 2 by BGaming does provide a refreshing update to this martial arts adventure set in the animal kingdom.

Yes, it is a follow up to last year’s release called… have a guess…. but brings redesigns and a fresh new look, but perhaps of more interest to players is the increased max win of x5,000.

There’s also the introduction of a new Hold & Win round which can activate three randomized multipliers up to x15.

Nikita Zavadsky, Custom Games Product Owner at BGaming: “The original Wild Tiger game was a massive hit for BGaming, and it’s always a joy to bring back a character that players love so much.

“It’s not just fun for the players, though. Revisiting the world of Wild Tiger has been a thoroughly enjoyable experience for our developers, and that passion definitely comes across in the end product.”