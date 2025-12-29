CoinPoker is staging its biggest ever online poker series throughout January, with $10,000,000 in prize money guaranteed across three tournaments.

CoinPoker’s Winter Festival can be joined at anytime between December 26 and January 26, with three separate stages combining for one of online poker’s largest series to date.

Beginning with the Holiday Turbo Mini Series, the festival continues with Fresh Start Week at the beginning of January, before finishing with the Winter Masters Series.

Alongside a guaranteed prize pool of $10 million, the festival offers $200,000 in added value through satellites, leaderboards, and Second Chance Flipouts.

CoinPoker Winter Festival Schedule and Full Tournament Details

Holiday Turbo Mini Series (December 26–30)

The Winter Festival gets underway with a five-day tournament – the Holiday Turbo Mini Series.

With Second Chance Flipouts, players can pick up tickets to the third and final stage of the festival; the Winter Masters Series starting in January.

Play three Holiday Turbo Mini Series in one buy-in tier (low, medium, or high), and players instantly qualify for Second Chance Flipouts, paying out $5,000 in tickets a day.

There is also no limit to the entires you can get, so three buy-ins at three different tiers would still allow you to receive three Second Chance Flipouts.

CoinMasters will also be adjusted to eight minute levels for the Turbo Mini Series, while the guarantee of the tournament will jump to $125,000.

Fresh Start Week (Dec 31–Jan 7)

From December 31 to January 7, a host of New Year’s tournaments and satellites awarding a total of $30,000 in free entries will take place.





Specifically, the New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day tournaments are serving up $20,000 in added value, while $10,000 in Winter Masters Series tournament tickets will be available.

Winter Masters Series (Jan 8–26)

The Winter Festival culminates in CoinPoker’s holiday centrepiece, and will be the largest single tournament the site has ever staged.

The Masters Series includes six max events, turbos, classic structures, PKOs, and deep stacks.

Beginning at 11am UTC each day, the series is headlined by three events:

$500 High Tier Main Event with $250,000 GTD

$75 Mid Tier Main Event with $75,000 GTD

$15 Low Tier Main Event with $20,000 GTD

CoinMasters and the Sunday Cup will also feature boosted guarantees throughout the series.

$100,000 Winter Masters Leaderboards

The Winter Masters Series will also include a leaderboard, with each players’ best 10 tournament results potentially ranking them.

To keep things fair for different stakes, leaderboards are split into tiers:

$60,000 for High Tier Buy-Ins

$10,000 for Low Tier Buy-Ins

$50,000 for Medium Tier Buy-Ins

How to Join CoinPoker’s Winter Festival

By logging on to CoinPoker’s upgraded mobile web platform, players can join the festival on Windows or Mac, as well as IOS and Android on mobile.

The series also requires no opt-in, while all festival benefits such as satellite entries, tickets, and Second Chance Flipouts, are activated automatically.