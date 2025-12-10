CoinPoker have unveiled a new high-value, free-to-play mobile game that gives players the chance to compete for a guaranteed $5,000 prize pool every month.

The new tournament, dubbed the ‘Mobile Monthly Freeroll’, is slated for the last Friday of every month, and requires zero buy-in to enter.

The CoinPoker Mobile Web has recently undergone a revamp which promises are more seamless poker experience for mobile users, and this latest freeroll promotion is a chance to test brand new software.

CoinPoker is available on your mobile device NOW!



Follow the steps shown above to download the CoinPoker tables directly onto your Home Screen!!



To celebrate we're doing a 5k monthly freeroll! Just sign up & play using code MOBILE to be entered🚀



The freeroll will take place… pic.twitter.com/s8sgeMPTef — CoinPoker (@CoinPoker_OFF) December 9, 2025

CoinPoker Mobile Monthly Freeroll Promotion

Typically freeroll and zero buy-in tournaments across the online poker space offer limited prizes, so CoinPoker’s new monthly $5,000 pool certainly stands out.

The monthly freeroll is specifically aimed at new players who are curious to try their hand on CoinPoker, with entry available to anyone who signs up using the MOBILE bonus code, after playing 10 ranked hands.

Those ranked hands can be played on any game types, so after hitting the requirements new players automatically receive a seat in the next Mobile Freeroll.

CoinPoker’s Upgraded Mobile Web

CoinPoker’s Mobile Monthly Freeroll has been built using new software on its update Mobile Web, which promises a more intuitive and responsive experience for users on mobile.

The dedicated platform can be played on your preferred browser and doesn’t actually require an app download.

This latest promotion follows CoinPoker’s recent line-up of viral poker tournaments, including the Cash Game World Championship which saw ‘Bliuzin’ edged early-leader ‘TaxHere’ by just two buy-ins.

For prospective players and recreational users in particular, this new monthly freeroll leads nicely into CoinPoker’s festive promotional line-up, which includes both Christmas and New Years tournaments.