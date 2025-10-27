For many of Sony’s studios and franchises, there is something of a question mark hanging over their current status. Whether it being the prolonged periods of development that has become a staple of modern AAA gaming, or how Sony has seemingly gone back-and-forth on its commitment to live service amid a slew of setbacks, there are questions being raised in relation to their flagship franchises.

This uncertainty is true of both God of War – which concluded its current storyline with 2022’s Ragnarok – and Bluepoint, the developers of the acclaimed remakes of Shadow of the Colossus and Demon’s Souls. Now, screenshots have leaked from Bluepoint’s cancelled multiplayer God of War game, shedding light on some intriguing details about the game.

Blueprint Cancelled God of War Game

The screenshots, as revealed by MP1st, showcase a variety of gloomy locales presumably in Ancient Greece, as shown by the architecture, art and decorations. However, due to it being a multiplayer title that presumably wouldn’t be as rooted in the canon as other entries in the series, it’s also possible that it could have drawn on a variety of settings throughout the franchise.

The leak also details that the armoury seen in the screenshots belong to Hades, who would have had a prominent role in the game. Again, while the game wouldn’t necessarily have been tied to the canon in any way, the presence of that character suggests that it would have been set before God of War 3, due to that title featuring Kratos taking down the entire Greek pantheon.

Next God of War

This cancellation will likely stir some mixed feelings in the God of War fanbase. On the one hand, it’s always disappointing to see a new entry in a beloved franchise not come to fruition, but then again, it’s such a deviation from the single-player roots of the series that there was undoubtedly scepticism about how it would come together.

Not to mention that this signals a likely move away from that live-service strategy of Sony – a strategy that many players were unsure of to begin with.

There is another rumoured God of War game in development – this one another departure from the series in that it reportedly features a side-scrolling, metroidvania style of gameplay in line with something like Blasphemous, Hollow Knight or Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

This would also be set in Ancient Greece if the rumours are to be believed, but that doesn’t mean that this is where the series is looking to permanently.

The Amazon God of War TV show is edging closer towards development, and that means casting is underway and it’s been previously confirmed that this will be adapting the norse saga.

As for Bluepoint, it can be assumed that they’re now working on something else. Though, whether this is another remake as their history would suggest or something more original (as they themselves have previously hinted at), is yet to be seen. It’s worth noting that Bluepoint aren’t the usual developers of God of War. Santa Monica are said to be working on an Ancient Egypt-set God of War 6 although these are just rumours at the moment.