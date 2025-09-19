News > News > PlayStation

God of War 6 Could be Heading to Ancient Egypt

19 Sep 2025 6:31
Callum Hamilton
god of war ragnarok

PC

Image: Santa Monica Studio

The next instalment of the God of War series could be set in ancient Egypt, according to an industry insider.

There’s no title as yet for God of War 6, but it’s an open secret that Santa Monica Studio are working on the title, and it seems that the banks of the Nile will be the setting for the popular action-adventure series.

Next God of War Game Setting Revealed

“There’s also a new mainline God of War game in development,” said industry insider Tom Henderson. “Kratos this time has like, an Egyptian sword, a curved Egyptian sword. Like a saber. Something like that.” 

Egypt would be a logical next choice for the series, which draws heavily from mythology in its settings. The original series was set in ancient Greece, before the reboot transitioned the series into a Norse mythological setting. The Egyptian pantheon of gods is just as well-known and would probably be the most popular choice.

God of War Metroidvania Incoming

Without even solid confirmation that the game is under development, it’s unlikely we’ll get to see the next title in the God of War series until 2026 at the earliest. 

In the meantime, fans may get to see more from the series in a different format, with Henderson also claiming the studio is working on a 2.5D Metroidvania take on the series, which will be significantly smaller in scale than the main games.

That game is also on an undetermined release schedule, but it may be the soonest fans will get to satisfying their appetite for God of War, with even the upcoming TV series yet to be given a firm release date.

Callum Hamilton

Callum has been writing about videogames, sports and iGaming for over 15 years in three different countries, bringing a wealth of experience and know-how. He’s up to speed on all things gaming, from brand new AAA releases to forgotten indie gems.

