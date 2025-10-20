As much as we’d love for Amazon-led TV-series to catch a break, after the official disaster that was Rings of Power (yes, we said it), this news isn’t that kind of news, sadly. Yes, the Amazon God of War show is indeed moving forward still, but arguably the most important puzzle piece isn’t in place as of yet. The production still hasn’t found an actor to adequately embody Kratos.



The fresh casting materials spell out what the role requires, which is a man in his 40s-60s, with a serious physical presence, combat readiness and comfort with some nudity. Spicy!

As much as we’d just cast Christopher Judge, and call it a day, we can see why they wouldn’t do that – despite the fact that his voice is now pretty much synonymous with the battle-hardened spartan.

Not to cast a shadow on the show before it even launched, but Atreus’ role isn’t half as important as Kratos himself, so despite the fact that the lead role isn’t filled, the principal casting is still very much underway.

Who is Playing Kratos in God of War Show?

The updated call sheet describes the Kratos stand-in as “Zion” and Atreus as “Joshua”-standard practice to mask high-profile roles.

Beyond age range and “intense physicality,” the requirements emphasize hand-to-hand combat capability and a willingness to undergo weapons training. Disappointingly, there’s not much more to grasp from this.

For Atreus, the brief focuses on intelligence, curiosity, and stunt readiness for a 9–12 year-old performer. These details line up with the 2018 game’s Norse-era dynamic and reinforce that Season 1 will center on the father-son odyssey fans expect.

Rumoured Kratos Actors

Speculation is everywhere about this role, and as mentioned, we aren’t the only ones putting Christopher Judge in the mix, but he famously downplayed these rumors. That just means, there’s plenty of noise around the role, but no official confirmation to be had.



Showrunner Ronald D. Moore has confirmed, that the writers’ room is heavily at work, and multiple trade reports point to filming finally beginning in 2026, which means that a premiere of the much anticipated series won’t be earlier than 2027.

The adaption is also said to be ‘incredibly true to the source material, which is promising news for fans of the game.

Fans have suggested a variety of other actors, including Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa, and Dominic Purcell; all known for their physical appearances and ability to play intimidating characters.

Nailing the lead will inevitably set the tone for the rest of the show, and we urge the production team to just take their time – especially since the father-son chemistry is at the heart of Kratos’ story, at the end of the day.

Unlike many game adaptations we’ve seen so far, Kratos isn’t just a look, this isn’t a mere cosplay. The role demands a lead who can sell heavy dramatic beats, as much as carrying the physical side of things, all the while restraining grief and anger that God of War’s story so heavily embodies. We’re excited, for sure – but we wouldn’t be mad, if the production team took their sweet time to find the perfect Kratos either.