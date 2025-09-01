BGaming Announces Partnership With Georgia Operator Betlive

BGaming has entered into a partnership with Betlive, one of the major online casino platform operators based in Georgia.

The deal has opened up the creative online gaming studio’s extensive portfolio of products to Betlive, including Aztec Clusters, Wild Tiger and Merge Up as well as its catalogue of casual games.

Maltese-based game developer BGaming has established itself as a leading provider of player-centric online casino app games.

The firm avoids mass-produced products, preferring to work closely with an operator to develop customised games more suited to the platform’s brand identity and designed to generate strong engagement with its existing userbase.

To facilitate this approach of creating exclusive, branded, and customised games, BGaming now has a dedicated team focused solely on that side of the business.

That gives the company the ability to work on more than 30 games simultaneously and release 10-20 new titles each month.

Betlive A Boss In The Georgian Market

Betlive, headquartered in Tbilisi, was launched in 2017 and has gone on to become one of the three biggest online slots and casino games operators in the Georgian market.

BGaming has therefore strengthened in Georgia with this Betlive deal.

Gagi Ninoshvili, Betlive’s Head of Games Department, said that being able to work with BGaming rather than just taking on mass-produced games was a key driver behind the collaboration.

“As an operator, we have always focused on innovation and working alongside studios ahead of the curve,” he said.

“BGaming fits that mold perfectly.

“We have been nothing but impressed with what we have seen so far, and we are sure our players are going to love their games just as much as we do.”

That was a sentiment shared by BGaming’s Chief Commercial Officer, Olga Levshina.

“Georgian players have shown time and time again that they love our games, so teaming up with a partner like Betlive was an obvious move to make,” she said.

“We want to work alongside the biggest names in every region we are active in, and Betlive has been a name on our list for a long time.

“We share many of the same player-centric values as the company and can’t wait to see how its players react to our games.”

Wild Tiger And Aztec Clusters Among BGaming’s Best

Among BGaming’s most popular online casino games is Aztec Clusters, which was developed in a collaboration with Casinolytics.

It is a data-based online slot that was created after analysing over 10,000 hours of casino streams.

Wild Tiger is an Asian inspired 5×4 online slot with an option to switch between 20, 40, 60, 80, or 100 paying lines and Merge Up is a cascade slot, where gems form clusters and merge into higher-value symbols.