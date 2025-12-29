Xbox may have already lost the current-gen console war, but Microsoft is reportedly pushing ahead with its next console. The new system will come with an updated gamepad, but will we see an Xbox Elite Series 3 controller before the next console arrives?

The Elite Series 2 is a top-notch controller, rivalling PlayStation’s 5 DualSense. However, as always, there is room for improvement, and the Xbox Elite Series 3 controller could be the ultimate gamepad. Here’s what we know so far and everything we want from the third Elite Series.

Building on the Excellent Elite Series 2

The Xbox Elite Series 2 is widely regarded as one of the best controllers of all time. The build is premium, offering a heavier and more solid feel in the hands compared to traditional controllers, and the high-quality finish and improved buttons win bonus points.

Gone are the days when gamers had to settle with standard controllers on high-end home consoles. The original Xbox Elite Wireless Controller was released alongside Halo 5: Guardians in 2015, opening the doors to true next-gen wireless gameplay on Xbox. The Series 2, which came in 2019, built on those foundations and massively improved the Elite Series.

Customisation is key for gamers these days, and the Series 2 offers various options for serious players. The gamepad features four paddles, interchangeable D-pads, swappable thumbsticks, trigger locks, and more.

The second version is pretty faultless, but there’s always room for improvement. Stick drift remains an issue, battery life is not great, and many owners have complained of grip issues. The Xbox Elite Series 3 controller will no doubt fix most of the drawbacks and offer the ultimate way to enjoy Xbox games.

What to Expect from the Xbox Elite Series 3?

Hall effect sensors are becoming increasingly popular in modern gaming controllers, and the Xbox Elite Series 3 will surely opt for the superior thumbsticks. Hall effect joysticks eliminate drift and make them far more durable in the long run.

As well as improved gyro controls, the new Xbox controller could offer more buttons. The paddles, trigger locks, and adjustable tension sticks will be enhanced, and we are expecting far better haptics.

Nintendo has upped its game with the Switch 2’s Rumble HD 2, while PlayStation’s adaptive triggers and haptics on the DualSense are some of the best in the business. Players want to feel games, making contextual feedback extremely important in future gamepads.

Battery life improvement would be very welcome on the Xbox Elite Series 3 controller. The original Elite uses AA batteries, while the Series 2 has a built-in battery with up to 30-40 hours of gameplay. That’s solid, but we would love to see Microsoft offer at least 50 hours on the Xbox Elite Series 3.

A manual switch between Xbox and PC would be handy, while players are demanding a physical share button on the controller. New colours, designs, and LED options would also be excellent.

The $179.99 price tag was extremely high when the Elite Series 2 controller arrived in 2019. The cost has come down since then, and you can often find solid deals, but the original price was a bitter pill to swallow.

Getting the Xbox Elite Series 3 launch price right is imperative for Microsoft, especially as you can currently get a used Xbox Series S for around the same price as a new Elite Series 2 gamepad.

Xbox Series Elite 3 vs PS5 DualSense Edge

When Xbox’s new Elite Series controller does arrive, it’s expected to be a direct rival to Sony’s DualSense Edge. While the Elite Series 2 offers better battery life and physical customisation, the Edge is regarded as the better overall package.

One area where the PS5’s elite controller excels is its haptics, as the adaptive triggers and enhanced vibration offer unparalleled realism. The Xbox Elite Series 3 controller will have to go some to reach the Edge’s levels.

The DualSense Edge has removable stick modules, which prevents long-term stick drift. Having removable joysticks is a must, while Hall effect sensors on the Elite 3 would be a bonus.

We would also love to see more special-edition DualSense Edge and Elite Series controllers. Many new versions are released for the standard editions, like the limited-edition Genshin Impact PS5 DualSense, but the elite gamepads are often left out.

The price is another big factor, as the Elite Series 2 was $179.99, but the DualSense Edge was a whopping $199.99 when it launched in January 2023. Beating the Edge in price would be a big win for the Xbox Elite Series 3.