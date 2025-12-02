Sony has just announced a new limited-edition Genshin Impact DualSense controller, with pre-orders starting on December 11th. The new gamepad will join the huge lineup of unique DualSense controllers already available for the PlayStation 5.

With the new Genshin Impact DualSense being a limited-run product, snap one up while you can to avoid paying a hefty sum down the line. How does the new Genshin PS5 controller stack up against the rest?

Limited-Run DualSense Available for Pre-Order

Pre-orders for the new Genshin Impact DualSense controller start on December 11th. The gamepad will arrive in select markets across Asia in late January before becoming available for a limited time across the globe on February 25th.

With the gamepad being a limited-run product, pre-ordering is the best way to get your hands on the new Genshin Impact DualSense controller, which has a recommended retail price of $84.99. The controller will be available on the official PlayStation Store and at selected retailers.

Stunning Genshin Design

Although the design is subjective, most fans of the action role-playing game will love the new Genshin Impact DualSense controller. The gold and green accents look stunning on the ethereal white, with emblems of Aether, Lumine, and Paimon painted on.

The DualSense will celebrate the launch of Genshin Impact Version Luna III, which will release on December 3rd. Genshin is a hugely popular game, thanks to its open-world environment, battle system, and regular updates.

Speaking on the release, Wenyi Jin, President of Global Publishing and Operation at HoYoverse, said, “The controller features iconic design elements inspired by Genshin Impact’s beloved Traveler Twins and Paimon, celebrating years of adventure and companionship in Teyvat, alongside our cherished memories with the community.”

How Will the Genshin Impact DualSense Controller Fare Against the Rest?

Since the PS5’s initial release in 2020, we have been treated to several eye-opening DualSense controllers from some of Sony’s biggest franchises. From God of War to Astro Bot, the designs are unique and often exceptional.

Of course, the rarest PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers are more expensive than others, and the Genshin DualSense could follow suit once the limited run is over. Some controllers have skyrocketed in value in recent times, with gamepads like the God of War Ragnarok edition going for around $250 on third-party selling sites.

The Genshin controller could go right up there with the best in terms of design. We fully expect the limited-edition gamepad to be snapped up fast, with availability being rare over time. It could be a smart idea to grab a pre-order to avoid any disappointment.